Miss — Just when gas prices looked affordable in Bakersfield, they went up 13 cents in the past week.
Depending on how many gallons one's car tank can hold, it could lead to a $5 increase while filling up.
The increase coincided with a switch to California's summer fuel blend, which affects much of Southern California and the eastern half of Kern County. A surge in oil prices also contributed to the raise.
If residents are looking for ways to save a few bucks now, one easy way is to ride a bike. It's not too cold or hot outside, it's a great form of exercise and it can lower their carbon footprint.
Hit — A nonprofit in Bakersfield is looking to provide hope for women who might feel it has been lost.
Casa Esperanza Traditional Home for Women plans to open a home in mid-2021 for women who come from houses where domestic violence is prevalent. It plans to house between six to eight women and their children. A daycare and counseling services are also expected to be available.
The nonprofit is also planning on housing homeless women and teaching them skills that would help keep them off the streets.
A house like this is long overdue in Bakersfield. Not only will it give women a safe space to live, but it will also help them see how they can start a new life for themselves.
Miss — Fifth District Court of Appeal justices have sent a warning to city officials to not use the state’s legal system to punish citizens who dare to challenge government actions or policies.
At issue was the city’s effort to collect legal fees from homeowners who dared to challenge the plans to widen 24th Street. While the city eventually prevailed, homeowners also succeeded in forcing the city to study and mitigate the environmental consequences.
In a case filled with complicated technicalities, justices were able to see the bottom line: recovering the city’s legal costs of defending itself from the criticism of citizens was both vindictive and chilling. What average citizen would risk paying thousands of dollars just to exercise their right to speak up and challenge their government?
Hit — Some of the city's oldest streets will be getting some much needed TLC.
Millions of dollars per year will soon become available for infrastructure improvements as the Thomas Roads Improvement Program winds down.
City officials initially believed the city would need to issue $246 million in bonds to help fund the project. But with bids in for the last piece of TRIP, no bonds will need to be issued. As a result, funds that were previously set aside to pay off the bonds will now be available for projects such as widening roads, upgrading old streets and synchronizing the city’s traffic signals.
With a major project soon coming to a close and several roads undergoing rehab, could this finally mean the city is on the brink of finding a cure for road rage?