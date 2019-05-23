Miss — Memorial Day means for many a three-day weekend, the opportunity to spend time to spend with family and naturally some not-so-pleasant traffic.
Nearly 43 million Americans are expected to hit the road this weekend, a 3.6 percent increase over last year, according to AAA, the second-highest travel volume on record for the holiday.
Here's how to avoid headaches and road rage. AAA recommends people leave early, as Friday will have heavy congestion from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.
Motorists should also make sure their vehicles are in good condition.
Additional law enforcement officers will be patrolling for impaired drivers, so if you're envisioning a weekend cocktail or two, make sure your designated driver has actually been designated.
Finally, be aware of those climbing gas prices. California is averaging $4 per gallon, having drivers feel the pain at the pump with every fill up.
Hit — Educators are here to help students understand the world around them, but sometimes they go above and beyond to ensure their students have enough food.
Staff and students from Vista West High School created the Gator Pantry, a fully stocked pantry with food, personal hygiene products, clothing and more available to students who need it the most.
Students can "shop" through two areas in the Gator Pantry: one with food items and another with personal hygiene and clothing. They fill up bags with items they need, put their names on them and pick them up at the end of the day.
Some students grab a weekend's worth of food before they leave school Friday, while others stop by every once in a while to grab items when they realize they need them. But just by helping one person makes this pantry a success.
Donations can be made by calling 661-589-4242.
Miss — A new survey has rated several cities in the United States on their bike ridership and safety, and to put it lightly, Bakersfield stinks.
The city overall scored an average of 1.2 stars on five factors: ridership, safety, network, reach and acceleration.
It's not the first time biking in Bakersfield hasn't been praised, but city residents can do something about it.
The city is currently taking suggestions from residents on bicycle and roadway improvements that could be made around town. Residents can visit https://bakersfield.altaplanning.cloud/#/ until July 15 and comment on what they like or think could be improved.
If you want to bring in more bike-friendly options in town, voice your opinions.
Hit — Schools throughout Kern County have rescued thousands of pounds of food for those in need, instead of throwing it all away.
As of Thursday, seven school districts have rescued more than 250,000 pounds through partnering with Kern County's Waste Hunger Not Food program. Rather than throwing away their milk, fruit or vegetables, students can put them in a sharing station, and those items are later transferred to a freezer and donated to Waste Hunger Not Food.
Since its launch on Sept. 10, the results have been promising. This program helps mitigate some of the hunger needs that continue to plague our community.