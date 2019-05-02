Miss — In case people need a reminder: city streets are for driving, not filming audition tapes for "The Fast and the Furious."
The Bakersfield Police Department has received 21 complaints this year, roughly equal to the number for 2017 and 2018 combined, related to street racing on the Westside Parkway.
The problem isn't just concentrated in one area. Street racers move around from place to place as their racing spots are cleared out.
This kind of behavior puts drivers, their passengers and others who may be in the area at risk. Why not just make use of the Kern County Raceway Park, west of Bakersfield? It's designated for racing, and it doesn't put innocent civilians in danger — a total win-win situation.
Hit — Schools are doing their part to protect students and the general public from measles.
Student Health Services at CSUB is encouraging all students, faculty and staff to check their immunization records and receive all the appropriate vaccinations. Though the campus has not had any suspected or confirmed cases of measles, officials say it is all about staying proactive.
Students in the Bakersfield City School District and Kern High School District already have all required immunizations, including the measles vaccine, so those combined 70,000-plus students are in the clear.
As of Tuesday Kern County had not reported any cases of measles. As of Thursday, 40 confirmed measles cases, including 28 outbreak-associated cases, had been reported in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Keep your eyes peeled for measles symptoms (fever, cough, runny nose or red eyes, rash) and if you suspect anything, contact your healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment.
Miss — So much for all those promises at East Hills Mall.
The mall is set to be auctioned off after its owners failed to make a required $7.5 million payment in January. The property will be sold to the highest bidder at 10 a.m. May 13 on the steps of Bakersfield City Hall.
The current owners, City Lights LLC and MarkChris Investments LLC, had proposed to demolish and redevelop the property, and rename it City Lights. That didn't happen.
Straight retail may not be the solution, as Community Development Director Jacqui Kitchen said this week. The new owners may want to consider a mixed-use developments that incorporates residential, commercial and office.
Hit — Just because April 30 is designated as National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day doesn't mean that's the only day or way to help out four-legged creatures.
Less than a decade ago, close to three-quarters of shelter animals were routinely euthanized. Now we are seeing about three-quarters of shelter animals getting out alive.
The goal is to find live solutions for 90 percent of animals. With efforts such as fostering, trap-neuter-release, animal rescues, public education and low-cost neutering, kill numbers have been cut by more than 80 percent over the last few years.
If you're ready to welcome a furry pet into your life, Kern County Animal Services, Bakersfield SPCA and Bakersfield Animal Care Center are available to answer any questions.