Hit — Brewery fanatics are in luck: downtown Bakersfield is getting its first one in 80 years.
2nd Phase Brewing Co. might just become the hottest spot in town with live entertainment and new beers released weekly. It is slated to open in October at 1004 19th St.
Owner Frank "Pancho" Miranda said in an interview with The Californian he sees the establishment becoming a family friendly business where dog owners can hang out with their pets on patios and meet up with loved ones.
The area typically draws in a younger crowd, so having a space where people can try out beers with local ingredients such as pomegranates, mandarins and almonds could be what we have been waiting for for a long time.
Miss — The Kern County's Sheriff's Office has decided to shut down its gang unit.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood said to The Californian the decision came down to there only being three people in the unit and recruiting personnel has been difficult.
There are more than 200 active gangs in Kern County, responsible for thousands of crimes every year, according to the KCSO website. The majority of the county’s homicides are connected to gang activity, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Youngblood said his office will still concentrate on gangs, but clearly there's a need for a designated unit.
Times are tough financially for the sheriff's office, but this is one unit that needs to be restored as soon as possible.
Hit — Students juggle jobs, projects, a social life and personal matters every single day, so sometimes it's difficult to attend on-campus classes. That is until now at Bakersfield College.
In partnership with the California State Online Education Initiative and the California Virtual Campus, BC received a $500,000 grant to bring between five and 10 Career and Technical Education programs online by fall 2020.
Health navigator, commercial music, information technology (computer science) and web development are some of the ones that will be offered online.
Another bonus is each program will leverage Open Educational Resources to reduce the cost of textbooks and course materials. In most instances, students will pay little or no cost.
By bringing programs online, students can actually have classes fit around their busy schedules, and they have a better shot at completing them. Kudos to BC.
Miss — Just when we were enjoying cooler weather, those triple digit days are back.
Bakersfield reached a high of 102 degrees Wednesday, the first triple-digit day of the year. The following week will also have its fair share of days hitting as high as 106 degrees.
As the weather gets warmer, heat-related illnesses become more common. Take care by staying out of the sun and drinking plenty of fluids.
If avoiding sunlight is impossible, lather up the sunscreen, drink plenty of water and wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas when needed.