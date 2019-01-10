Hit — Kern County Animal Services, working to improve animal euthanasia rates, is helping cats keep as many of their nine lives as possible.
Back in 2010, the county euthanized about 75 percent of the animals in its shelters. Today, brighter solutions are keeping 75 percent of sheltered animals alive and meowing or barking.
A number of efforts made the rate drop possible. A foster care program that temporarily houses animals with volunteers takes in about 1,000 critters each year, Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said. Additionally, adoptions increased from 2,382 in 2011 to 5,373 last year.
Animal Services' goal is to find live solutions for 90 percent of the animals it takes in. With adoption and euthanasia rates already changing for the better, the county agency is well on its way.
Miss — How is this sort of thing still happening? How can a major airline be completely unequipped to deal with nonambulatory passengers? That's what Independence High School head football coach Tyler Schilhabel would like to know.
United Airlines had no solutions for Schilhabel on a recent vacation trip with his wife, forcing the coach, a paraplegic, to scoot down a plane aisle on his rear end because a suitable wheelchair was not provided.
It happened three times on that one vacation; Schilhabel scooted off his plane twice, and he was carried by an airline employee once. And he had called ahead to request an aisle wheelchair. Exerting all that energy to deplane, he said to The Californian, left him "pretty close to passing out."
The Schilhabels were on their honeymoon.
United has publicly apologized, calling such incidents "rare" (even though it happened three times on one trip) but Schilhabel said he will never fly again with the airline, calling the experience "frustrating" and "humiliating."
Hey, United, this is 2019. We accommodate the disabled in every way possible. Please fix this.
Miss — The news is so annoying, it almost makes us want to get off the sofa and rant.
Bakersfield is the third worst city for active lifestyles, according to a WalletHub study. The study scored the city on "Budget & Participation" and "Sports & Outdoors" factors such as the average monthly fitness club fee, the cost of sports apparel and various activities, the share of physically inactive adults, the number of activity sites (basketball hoops, playgrounds, etc.) available per capita, weather, and air quality.
It's no surprise that triple-digit temperatures in the summer and poor air quality almost year-round were two of the non-motivating factors. Residents also noted there aren't a whole lot of outdoor activities available.
Perhaps the low ranking will encourage the city to look into building more parks and activity sites to boost its score and active lifestyles. A few more options can't hurt.