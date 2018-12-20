Hit — With 40 percent of all food in America going to waste, according to health department statistics, Kern County found a way to get it to those who aren't able to afford it.
And so far the results have exceeded all expectations.
Kern Public Health's Waste Hunger, Not Food program has saved 45,334 pounds of food since September. That's a ton — more than 22 tons, to be exact.
Approximately 116,000 people in Kern County do not know where their next meal will come from, and one in four children go hungry each night, according to the Health Department.
The program just makes sense. Instead of throwing away food, think about all the people that desperately need it. Other than being practical, with the results seen so far, this program is working.
Miss — This is one statistic the county should not boast about.
The county's homicide rate reached 105, up from last year's 100. It is the second year in a row the county has seen 100 or more homicides, and it is the highest number of homicides recorded since the county's electronic case management system went into effect in 2009.
There's really no single reason or answer as to why we see this large number. Homicide is unfortunately an ugly part of our society.
But there is a silver lining. The Sheriff's Office said in an interview with the Californian it will continue its programs reaching out to gang members, dealing with those suffering a mental health crisis and steering youths from joining gangs.
Let's hope we see improvements next year.
Hit — The Bakersfield Homeless Center has received a special gift that will help over 200 families, and just in time for Christmas.
The Kern County Department of Human Services will be paying the Homeless Center an additional $346,128 on top of the $568,800 it already pays the center to provide various homeless prevention services.
That comes out to help 209 households.
The money will go toward the CalWORKS Housing Support Program that provides rapid rehousing for families. Fewer than 6 percent of people in the rapid rehousing program return to homelessness, CEO Louis Gill said at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
The more homeless people the center can help get off the streets, the better it is for all throughout the city and county. With this additional funding, families that wished for a miracle are about to have one come true.
Hit — It's not every day a Bakersfield resident qualifies for the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships. Actually, it's the first time it has ever happened.
Melania Delis, 13, and her partner Allan Fisher will hit the ice Jan. 19 in Detroit for the national competition.
Delis found her passion for figure skating at a young age. Through all her training and sacrifices she has made — such as spending countless hours at ice rinks and not attending regular school — she set her eyes on making the national competition almost two years ago.
And it looks like all that work has paid off.
No matter what happens, Bakersfield is proud of you, Melania.
Editor's Note: This piece has been updated to say Waste Hunger, Not Food is a county program, not city of Bakersfield program.