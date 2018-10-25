HIT — Not every previously incarcerated individual interested in pursuing higher education may realize it, but ex-cons routinely experience their struggle.
Members of a Bakersfield College club can vouch for the fact that those in that position are not alone.
Free on the Outside, started in 2016 by Emmanuel Limaco, has grown from just a few members to about 30 today.
The group holds frequent workshops on issues uniquely helpful to members, such as how to live on your own, cleaning up your record, job opportunities and keeping track of finances.
Most importantly, the club reminds its members they should not be ashamed to admit they've been incarcerated.
These ex-cons are working on improving themselves and building new, productive futures. We're inspired by their efforts and you should be too.
MISS — Tensions can run high leading up to a national election, and voters have been known to vent in countless ways. Some are healthier than others. Take vandalism: It's not the most recommended of stress relievers.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office was broken into on Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Two men threw a large rock through an office window and stole some electronics equipment. BPD is seeking the public's assistance on their identity and whereabouts.
Was this an act of political stress relief? Not likely, but who knows? In any case, breaking and entering certainly beats pipe bomb mailings.
The suspects are described as 20 to 30 years old. One has blonde or brown hair and was wearing a black baseball bat with a teal bill and the letters "CALI" on front. He had a pink backpack. The other has light-colored, medium-length hair. Anyone with information shoud call the police at (661) 327-7111.
HIT — Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear the uniforms of local law enforcement.
BPD Officers Matthew Johnson and Josh Deutinger were awarded the city's Act of Valor recognition at the 30th annual Officer of the Year Awards ceremony this week.
On Aug. 30, 2017, the two were in a gunfight with a 22-year-old man who had pulled a .45-caliber handgun on them. One officer was shot in the chest, the other was shot in the face; he coughed up a bullet that had lodged in his throat.
Kern County Sheriff's Deputies Claudia Udy and Guadalupe Lara were also honored for their efforts when a vicious dog attacked two men last February. One of the victims was bloodied, but the second man was seriously mauled. The two deputies probably saved at least one life.
Others were honored as well.
Local law enforcement officials risk their lives every day. Honoring them in this way is one small way to show our appreciation.
MISS — It's time to say goodbye to some of the trees that have made the Voorhies Elementary School campus a comfortable place to play, meet and relax.
The Bakersfield City School District is planning to remove five mulberry trees located in the schoolyard to make way for a new solar installation.
Many parents and community members voiced their opposition, saying the trees are an important part of the community that bring ambience and health benefits.
The new solar panels will provide more shade than the trees did, and they'll reduce carbon dioxide by 200 tons a year and save the district on electricity costs, but destroying nature should not be part of the plan. There had to have been another way to get this done. Parking lot shade perhaps?