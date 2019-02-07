Hit — Forget Coachella and Lollapalooza; a five-day music festival could be making its way to Bakersfield.
If approved at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting, Lightning in a Bottle Festival would be held in May at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area.
The festival features an eclectic mix of music, art and culture. It was nominated as 2017 Festival of the Year at the Electronic Music Awards.
The news comes as coordinators for the Bakersfield Jazz Festival announced the event will take 2019 off.
The festival could bring millions of dollars into the local economy, Megan Person, director of countywide communication, said.
That sounds like sweet notes to the area’s fiscally strapped government and business.
Now do we give it the nickname “Bako-chella” or “Kern-apalooza?”
Miss — Valley fever affects thousands of people each year in Kern County and comes with devastating effects, but studies show even our four-legged canine friends can suffer from the disease.
Dogs, especially the ones that root around in the dirt, can be susceptible.
A study from the University of Arizona found that 6 percent to 10 percent of dogs in the three most populous counties of Arizona become sick with valley fever each year. Experts in Bakersfield know that animals in Kern County also suffer from it, but it is largely unstudied.
In order to better understand this disease and possibly find a cure for it one day, more studies need to be done to help humans and animals.
Hit — Our neighbors to the north endured devastation when the most destructive wildfire in state history hit, but Kern County was ready to answer the call for help.
Three Kern County Public Health Services employees traveled to Butte County the last two months to assist in the cleanup of the areas affected by the Camp Fire.
Ryan Beahm, a registered environmental health specialist, traveled to Butte County in January and oversaw cleanup crews and served as a liaison for the county government. Karrie Rubalcaba and Evelyn Elizalde, also registered environmental health specialists, went in December and were among the first government officials to help residents return to homes that had been completely destroyed.
The Camp Fire consumed 153,336 acres and destroyed 13,696 single-family homes, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
Kudos to these three individuals and all the firefighters who rushed to help their fellow Californians.
Hit — Helping students graduate with their degrees sooner? Count us in.
Bakersfield College is eliminating many of its remedial course sections in compliance with AB 705, which requires community colleges to automatically place students in transfer-level courses. The hope is they would obtain degrees or certificates within two years and transfer to a university sooner.
How it works: students attend their regular class, and after spend additional time with their professors to go over lessons again.
The benefits are twofold: students receive more individualized attention from professors, which they might not get in other classes, and with this faster path toward degree completion, they can look forward to pursuing additional higher education sooner.
Some growing pains will occur as everyone adjusts, but that walk across the graduation stage makes it all worth it.