Hit — Amazon is investing in Kern County once again.
The online retail giant announced this week that it expects to receive 47 megawatts of electricity from a wind farm under development in the Tehachapi area.
The project was among three wind farms the company said will help its cloud-computing subsidiary, Amazon Web Services, run solely on renewable energy someday.
This announcement comes months after Amazon decided it would build a product distribution center near the Meadows Field airport.
If a company as globally powerful as Amazon can find value in investing in Kern County on two separate occasions, who knows what could be next for our community? Hey, Google. ...
Hit — The newly urgent question, "What should the city allow on the empty lot at the northeast corner of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway?" continues to seek an answer, and that's not necessarily a bad thing.
The Bakersfield Board of Zoning Adjustment unanimously rejected the idea of a privately owned college student dorm, voting 3-0 Tuesday. After months of opposition from residents over safety and traffic concerns associated with the development of the lot — originally zoned for professional and administrative offices — many were thrilled with the news. The developer could still file an appeal but has not yet given an indication that he will.
The city continues to search for the lot's best use, but one thing is already clear: Key players must consult with impacted citizens. Perhaps a town hall meeting with city officials and potential developers, who would be well served knowing in advance what type of services residents would like to see.
Others can learn from this developer's mistakes so they can bring forward better future proposals.
Hit — The ones who garner all of the attention when horrific crimes are committed seem to be the defendants, be they convicted killers or merely the accused. Those who live with the pain of loss and victimization tend to be less remembered. All the more reason for us to set aside special occasions to salute them.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office held just such an observance Tuesday: Its annual Crime Victims’ Rights March in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, noting that half of all homicides in Kern County go unsolved, said that that's all the more reason for victims' friends and family members to come forward with information.
"Today’s march is a reminder that victims of crime will not be forgotten, and it is an opportunity for those of us in public service to rededicate ourselves to pursuing justice in every case," she said.
Hit — A local civil rights trailblazer was recognized Wednesday with her own "day" — a celebration of activism that has spanned decades.
Dolores Huerta Day was celebrated Wednesday in three states. The celebration coincided with her 89th birthday.
In 1965, Huerta and César Chávez led a five-year strike demanding better wages and working conditions for farm workers. It succeeded: Union contracts and better pay, benefits and protections were achieved. Huerta also set up voter registration drives and lobbied for Spanish-language voting ballots and driver's tests.
Workers who would otherwise have been overlooked are forever thankful, Dolores.