Miss — Ever get the urge to take a high-speed train to Merced? Neither do we.
In his first State of the State address this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is scrapping the controversial, way-over-budget high-speed rail project — all except the Bakersfield-to-Merced phase that's already underway. Newsom characterized it as a potential boon to the economy of the overlooked Central valley
"I know that some critics will say this is a 'train to nowhere,'" Newsom said. "But that’s wrong and offensive. The people of the Central Valley endure the worst air pollution in America as well as some of the longest commutes. And they have suffered too many years of neglect from policymakers here in Sacramento. They deserve better."
Helping Central Valley citizens alleviate traffic congestion makes sense, and economic diversification is a vital goal.
But a train that stops in Merced? That's not likely to have the sort of ridership the governor might hope for. In the social media comments we've seen, many agree the abbreviated route is indeed a "train to nowhere."
Nothing personal, Merced. You might feel the same way about us.
The most logical explanation for Newsom's plan — other than the fact that the state has already sunk billions into the project — is that a successful, functioning 160-mile leg might persuade legislators and voters at some future date that relaunching high speed rail makes sense. Whether the technology still makes sense by that time — some already say it's outmoded — is another matter.
Hit — History isn't just for history textbooks.
Eleven icons from Kern County history came to life in short, live performances as part of the first Stories on the Sidewalk event last weekend.
Attendees learned about city founder Thomas Baker, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, gangster-turned-businessman Charlie Ping, Merle Haggard's mother and outlaw Dick Fellows.
"I’m learning a lot of history about Bakersfield that I never knew, and I was born and raised here,” attendee Barri Whitten said.
We heard from many attendees who bought tickets to the event and brought along low-to-middling expectations only to be wowed by the quality of the scripts, actors and costuming. Let's bring back this event for an encore next year and see if it has legs.
Hit — Bakersfield College's southwest center officially has a home.
Kern Community College District Board of Trustees have given the district a thumbs-up to enter into a 20-year, $40.5 million lease agreement with the University Office Center, located on Cal State Bakersfield's campus.
The University Office Center will consist of three buildings, and Bakersfield College Southwest will be the center’s first tenant. The three-story, 62,000-square-foot center will be nearly triple the size of BC's current facility. Students are expected to start using the space in spring 2021.
Faculty and students now get more room to work and learn in, and that could mean additional space for learning tools that cannot be accommodated in the current space. The move shows that BC is dedicated to providing students with the best educational space possible.
Hit — Students from the Jim Burke Education Foundation’s Ford Dream Builders program have created a book titled “Greetings From Bakersfield” that spotlights 36 people who have had positive impacts on Bakersfield. Among them are Mayor Karen Goh, Assemblyman Vince Fong and antique collector Mike Giumarra.
“We know there are amazing people in this town doing amazing things, and we wanted to show that off with our book. This is about highlighting the diversity, passion and interesting people that make our town great," Liberty High student Jack Waite told The Californian.
If only everybody felt this way about this city.