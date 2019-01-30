Mr. President, members of Congress, you got us into this mess. Now get us out.
The five-week government shutdown stalemate — a consequence of the president's quest for $5.7 billion to fund a border wall — ended last week, with government offices reopening and bipartisan talks resuming.
All well and good, except that the independent Congressional Budget Office estimates the shutdown inflicted a significant economic toll: It cost the U.S. economy $11 billion, a large chuck of it permanently lost.
The longest federal government shutdown in history inflicted great pain on federal workers and contractors, who went without paychecks. To the average American, however, the shutdown may have seemed like no big deal.
That all changed this week, when about 154 million individual taxpayers began filing their federal income tax returns. The pain of that wrong-headed shutdown is now widespread and personal.
It’s up to the president and members of Congress — most notably including Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader — to fix the mess they created.
The president is threatening to shut down the government again if Congress does not return by Feb. 15 with a deal that includes that $5.7 billion.
No more shutdowns! Enough damage has been done.
Instead, President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader McCarthy must turn to the time-honored negotiation process, and drop the hostage-taking tactics, to reach a bipartisan compromise that may, or may not, include a “beautiful, big wall,” but will effectively and smartly secure America’s southern border.
Meanwhile, the rest of us must brace for a tax-filing season that already was challenged by the implementation of the most sweeping income tax reform in 30 years. Individual taxpayers were promised simplification but the process will be anything but.
According to tax experts, in past years about 75 percent of Americans received tax refunds — on average, about $3,000. Families commonly anticipate using the money to pay bills, reduce debt or make purchases.
This year, under the tax reform plan Congress passed and the president signed into the law, fewer Americans will receive refunds. The refunds will be smaller. And many people will owe more taxes. The Government Accounting Office estimates 30 million Americans last year failed to withhold sufficient taxes as required by the tax reform plan. Tax preparation companies are bracing to deal with an avalanche of taxpayer complaints.
The government shutdown could not have come at a worse time. IRS staff was furloughed, training and seasonal hiring halted and rulemaking delayed. IRS phones set up to answer taxpayer questions were silenced.
By the time the president agreed to a deal last week to temporarily reopen the government, 5 million letters from taxpayers had been left unanswered. The IRS, which experienced a computer meltdown last year at tax time, was losing 25 IT specialists a day who fled for jobs with more “stable” organizations.
The National Taxpayer Advocate, a government watchdog office that monitors the IRS, told congressional staffers that it would take 12 to 18 months before the agency resumes normal operations.
The president and Congress must do more than say "good luck" to taxpayers forced to deal with the shutdown’s chaotic aftermath.
Already, the IRS is waiving penalties for taxpayers who failed to withhold sufficient taxes. The IRS also should extend deadlines for taxpayers who, during the shutdown, received automated warnings about collections, levies and asset seizures.
The understaffed IRS should be given emergency funds to “staff up” to help taxpayers and process returns. Attorneys should be added to clarify the complex tax reform.
Some Democrats are pressing to have the April 15 tax filing deadline pushed back to give taxpayers more time to maneuver through the IRS minefield.
In the meantime, President Trump and members of Congress can work together to settle their differences and promise not to shut down the government again on Feb. 15.