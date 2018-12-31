The news is ridiculous enough without anyone piling on unnecessarily ridiculous fiction, but we’ve just endured the holidays and we’re still in a slightly giddy mood. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, we’re going to go ahead and posit that parody is the least sincere form — but it’s still flattery, right?
These topics, satirized below, made a dent in our consciousness in 2018, and, in a world of dazzlingly diverse distractions, that’s saying something. Here, then, are our end-of-year parody headlines. If you like them, we wrote them in-house. If you don’t, we appropriated them from one of our wire services.
* or be amused (or possibly horrified) to see
In cost-cutting move, strapped Sheriff's Department to trade in squad cars for scooter-sharing service
Trump to California: 'Please secede'
California to Trump: 'For once we agree'
Kern County to California: 'We secede'
California to Kern County: 'For once we agree'
Cutting losses, California bullet train limits service to Fresno city limits
East Hills Mall reopens as Space X retail showroom
Discovery of previously unknown underground water vein allows Tejon Mountain Village construction to commence
McCarthy holds live town hall, leads arena audience in stirring 'Kumbaya'
Zero local homicides in 2019, but BPD won't disband just yet
Breakthrough vaccine renders valley fever extinct
Irony of the Year winner named: Trump, for accusing National Enquirer of 'fake news'