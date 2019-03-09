Fighting over the past should not keep a Bakersfield treasure from realizing a new future.
Kern County officials recently rolled out a master plan for revitalizing the iconic Hart Memorial Park in northeast Bakersfield.
The plan will potentially end the county’s years-long neglect of the nearly century-old park and assure future generations of its enjoyment.
But a sticking point is the plan’s call for the demolition of a Depression-era adobe building that now sits empty. The building once was used for park ranger housing. Preservation advocates are digging in their heels, insisting the building must be saved because it was constructed by the 1930s federal Works Progress Administration and is historically significant.
Certainly, a reasonable compromise can be reached if county officials are willing to hold off on demolition plans and if preservation advocates are willing to look within their own ranks for ways to save the adobe building — known as the Peacock House for the abundance of birds that roamed the grounds.
Preservationists frequently compare Hart Park’s adobe house to The Fort in Taft – a collection of adobe buildings also constructed by the WPA during the Great Depression. The Fort was saved from the wrecking ball with the support of the late Kern County Supervisor and state Assemblyman Trice Harvey, who pushed for its recognition as a State Historical Landmark and its inclusion on the National Register of Historical Places.
But many characteristics differentiate the small adobe building in Hart Park from The Fort in Taft. The Taft complex covers nearly three acres. Its uses over many decades were truly historic. It once housed federal, state and county offices, including a county hospital where many westside babies were born. During World War II, Kern County men filed through its doors as they were called up for service. During the Korean War, a National Guard Unit was stationed in the Fort.
If preservationists insist on comparing the Hart Park adobe to The Fort in Taft, they also should note what happened after it was declared “historically significant” and worth saving.
In 1985, The Fort was given to the West Kern Oil Museum. Seven years later, The Fort Preservation Society was formed and took over ownership. Today, the nonprofit organization maintains and operates the complex with a 15-member governing board. The facility is rented out for events, such as weddings, and houses the nonprofit owner’s offices.
A similar nonprofit organization should be formed for the Hart Park adobe building and preservationist should determine what the building’s future use will be. The recently approved master plan is simply an outline of the work that needs to be done if Hart Park is to be saved. Volunteers, nonprofit organizations and local businesses must step forward to make the plan a reality.
That is exactly how Hart Park was created 100 years ago. Kern County Supervisor John Hart envisioned the park in 1921 and convinced fellow board members to acquire the land. But local companies, organizations and individuals had to provide the cash and labor to build it. During the Great Depression, WPA funds and labor also were used to plant trees and build structures, including the adobe building.
Preservation advocates insist the building should honor the historic WPA program, which provided much-needed jobs to help a struggling nation pull itself out of the depths of a Depression.
Paying tribute to the WPA program could be part of the adobe’s transformation into a nature and visitor center that would house offices to support the efforts of many nonprofit organizations that will be needed to support the revitalization of Hart Park.
As in the past, Hart Park’s future does not rest in the hands of “the government.” It rests in the hands of the people.