What could possibly go wrong? In the last few hours of the legislative session, lawmakers pressed against a Friday the 13th deadline to pass hundreds of bills. With the chaos in the legislative chamber intensified by a protester splattering a canister of blood, politicians twisted each other’s arms looking for quick-and-dirty, “easy ways” out of California’s affordable housing crisis.
Some of those “easy outs” passed, others failed. But you can bet that the dust still is thick over that 11th hour legislative debacle. Californians can’t begin to see how rewriting the state’s housing rules in such a crazy fashion has consequences.
Gov. Newsom has until Oct. 13 to sign into law, or veto hundreds of bills the Legislature passed during its final hours. We urge the governor to exercise restraint when the housing bills reach his desk. There is no easy, fast solution to California’s housing crisis. Rushing to find one will cause generations of problems for Californians.
California ranks 49th in the nation in housing units per capita. A scarcity of housing makes renting or buying a home impossible for many residents. The state’s median home price is more than $610,000. Thirty-three of the nation’s 50 cities with highest rents are in California. Throughout California, an increasing number of people are homeless and living on the streets.
Statewide, only about 80,000 new houses and apartments have been built annually in recent years. Housing officials contend that California must build more than double that amount just to keep up with the expected population growth in the next decade.
A strategy that is gaining popularity to close the housing gap is to build accessory dwelling units on residential lots. That’s bureaucratese for granny flats, garage conversions, or second homes.
“We’re basically empowering homeowners to be a part of the solution,” a Bay Area housing advocate enthused. “It’s a very compelling and untapped housing solution.”
In 2017, state legislators passed laws that significantly loosened restrictions on the construction of these accessory dwelling units. As a result, permit applications spiked. The 2017 laws increased the maximum size of a unit to 1,200 square feet, eased parking requirements, streamlined the permit approval process, and limited government development fees and other charges, including utility connection charges.
A San Francisco Chronicle analysis of Department of Housing and Community Development data showed two dozen of the state’s largest cities approved 5,308 applications for secondary homes in 2018, which was nearly 15 times as many as in 2016 and 171 times more than 2013.
But before the “unintended consequences” of the 2017 laws could be identified and addressed, the Legislature returned this session with more bills to further loosening rules covering where and how second homes can pop up in residential backyards.
Bills introduced this session propose to increase unit size, lift parking requirements, limit development fees, set deadlines for government approval of applications and eliminate the requirement that property owners reside in the primary residences on lots that have second units.
Bakersfield City Council members met homeowner opposition this month when they considered a local proposal to roll back existing limits on accessory dwelling units.
Homeowners expressed justifiable concern that not requiring property owners to provide an off-street parking space for secondary unit residents will clog streets and impact neighbors. They contended lifting the owner-occupancy requirement will result in absentee investors transforming single-family neighborhoods into congested, multi-family neighborhoods.
The proposals to ease rules on building accessory dwelling units seem to be based on the assumption that these units will be occupied by a single person – maybe even an elderly parent. But with the maximum size limit now being 1,200 square feet, these dwellings units easily can be occupied by families. The resulting increased number of people living on a single residential lot will impact the cost and ability of cities to provide public services, including sewer and water. It can also increase demand for school services.
Bakersfield City Council members delayed their consideration of further easing restrictions on building accessory dwelling units.
So should Gov. Newsom.