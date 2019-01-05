Drive up Mount Vernon Avenue, or across Columbus Street in the northeast; or along Olive Drive and Allen Road in the northwest; or Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue in the southwest; or Union Avenue and Cottonwood Road in the south.
No matter what direction you drive in metropolitan Bakersfield, likely you will pass in and out of the city’s limits and into unincorporated islands and appendages – neighborhoods that fall under the jurisdiction of the County of Kern, rather than the City of Bakersfield.
It’s a consequence of the city’s historic growth and the resistance of some residents who stubbornly refuse to “live in the city.” The result is the often costly and inefficient delivery of public services by two sometimes-competing government agencies.
And when it comes to public safety services, the costly and inefficient competition also can be deadly, as police officers and sheriff’s deputies scramble to respond to their patrol areas.
A narrow November election result that now allows the city to raise its sales tax by 1 percent also left the county, which failed to pass its own 1 percent increase, in a funding hole. The disparity threatens to further erode the equitable and efficient delivery of public services in metropolitan Bakersfield.
For the sake of the thousands of people who live and work in metropolitan Bakersfield, it is time for the city and county to work more cooperatively. Agree on development policies that promote annexation to the city; adopt operational agreements, such as the joint powers agreement that has long been used by the city and county to respond to fires; and better coordinate all city and county public services in metropolitan Bakersfield.
The November election count, which went into overtime last month, ended with the city’s Measure N narrowly passing — and a hastily contrived but otherwise similar county sales tax measure soundly defeated.
The city tax, which will go into effect in April, eventually is expected to bring an additional $50 million a year into the city’s coffers. Among the promised uses of the money is the hiring of 100 more city police officers.
With the city already paying its officers more than sheriff’s deputies are paid, county officials fear the BPD’s ranks will be filled at the expense of the already thinly stretched county force. As we see happening across the nation, the better-funded police department will poach the cash-strapped county force for its new hires.
And who will benefit from that? No one. A decimated Kern County Sheriff’s Department, which patrols many of metropolitan Bakersfield’s streets and oversees the jails, will threaten the safety of both county and city residents. The addition of more city police officers also will likely result in more arrests being made, and an increase in the workloads of such county agencies as the District Attorney, Public Defender, Probation and Mental Health.
This is not to suggest that the city be required to share its new-found tax revenues with the county. Rather, it is a plea that Kern County Supervisors, Bakersfield City Council members, the Kern County Sheriff, the Bakersfield Police chief and other appointed county and city officials launch a thorough, good-faith search for ways to reduce duplicated and inefficient operations, and eliminate conflicting laws and regulations to improve public safety in metropolitan Bakersfield.
The search will require setting political egos aside for the sake of city and county taxpayers, who are entitled to receive the best return on their money. But it's a search these leaders must undertake.