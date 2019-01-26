Shutting down the government is a lousy way of running it. As the length of the latest federal government shutdown set a record, the damage done to government programs, services, personal lives of federal employees and contractors, and everyday Americans grew.
With the ranks of air traffic controllers and TSA agents thinned, the airline industry sounded safety warnings, and national security concerns mounted.
After watching chaos and flight delays at the nation’s airports, President Donald Trump on the 35th day of the shutdown accepted a congressional deal to temporarily reopen the government until Feb. 15.
The deal contains only a promise by Democrats and Republicans to discuss enhancing border security. It does not contain the $5.7 billion President Trump was demanding to build a wall.
Announcing the deal, the president warned if Congress returns with an unacceptable border security plan, he might shut down the government again, or use emergency powers to fund one himself.
Wow. To hold the government, its workers and essential public services hostage, while the people we elect to lead failed to do so.
The U.S. Coast Guard commandant correctly noted how disgraceful it was to force his troops to protect us without pay as the shutdown cut off funding for many critical departments, including Homeland Security. Federal law enforcement officials noted how awful it was for officers to rely on food banks to feed their families.
Many Americans may have been untouched by the shutdown. They were not federal employees or contractors left holding the financial bag. They were not farmers or business owners waiting on promised funding. They were not simply trying to fly from one city to another.
But looming this week was the opening of the 2018 federal income tax filing period. With it was expected to be chaos that would touch every taxpaying American. With Congress last year passing the most massive tax reform plan in 30 years, rules were still being written as the shutdown hit. Taxpayers were left with questions, no one to answer them and few to process their forms.
Even with a deal being reached to reopen the government the chaos is not over. Interrupted work must be resumed and backlogs confronted.
On Thursday, competing bills from Democrats and Republicans to open the government and address President Trump’s demand to build a border wall were defeated in the Senate.
Before the vote, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met with Republican senators and reportedly made the stunning admission that closing the government to secure Trump’s long-desired border wall was not a smart move.
No duh!
“McConnell talked about how we need to bring this process to a close; we should never have had a shutdown; they don’t work. I’ve said this numerous times. I don’t know how many times I’ve told you there’s no education in the second kick of a mule,” a GOP source familiar with the meeting told The Hill, a Washington, D.C., political publication.
Hours later, after the Senate’s “test votes” showed little legislative desire to pass a measure tying funding the government to building President Trump’s wall, Democrats and Republicans came together to forge a deal – basically the same as the deal they had made in December, before the shutdown.
Now that Democrats and Republicans have shown that they can work together, we expect them to continue.
- Fix the mess they helped make during the record-breaking shutdown.
- Agree on a strategic border security plan that includes increased use of technology, addresses entry problems at ports and constructs “barriers” where they make sense and will be effective.
- Reform the nation’s immigration policies to reflect the nation’s values and needs.
- Ban, or limit future government shutdowns.
Thirty-five days of federal shutdowns got us nowhere. Here's to hoping the next few weeks bears more fruits.