"All I can say is, count me out. Enough is enough.... It is over," Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Trump ally said as he returned to the Senate floor after rioters attacked the Capitol on Wednesday. "I prayed Joe Biden would lose. He won. He's the legitimate president of the United States. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on January 20th."
Americans watched in horror as a mob descended on the Capitol last week to stop the ceremonial congressional act to count the Electoral College votes that determine the next president of the United States. It is a routine step in a constitutional process that has assured more than two centuries of a peaceful transition of political power. It is a cornerstone of democracy.
But we now have a president who refuses to admit defeat. He has bombarded his supporters with nonsense, and unproven and judicially-rejected conspiracy theories that he has been robbed of his legitimate reelection.
As the Congress met Wednesday in a joint session, President Trump worked up his many thousands of supporters, who he had urged to come to DC for a wild time. And indeed, that is what they sought.
Calling the outcome of the election an “egregious assault on our democracy,” Trump told supporters to “walk down to the Capitol. … We are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” he said, “and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because you will never take back our country with weakness.”
His attorney Rudy Giuliani called for the crowd to engage in “trial by combat” against the Democrats to win the election. And son Donald Trump Jr. warned Republican members of Congress who did not back the pro-Trump efforts: “We’re coming for you.”
Shortly after, the crowded walked to the Capitol and staged a violent takeover.
Vice President Pence, who was presiding over the joint session, and congressional members ducked for cover. The mobs overran the Capitol police, ransacked the House and Senate chambers and representatives’ office, and desecrated the historic building. It was a siege not seen since the British attack during the War of 1812.
Some are trying to say the terrorists actually were left-wing Antifa sympathizers. Nonsense. While many have been arrested and little information is known about them, we do know something about the four people who died charging the Capitol.
Ashli Babbitt, a 33-year-old Air Force veteran from California, was shot by Capitol police as she rushed the building. Her social media postings indicate she was an ardent Trump supporter and promoted his bogus election conspiracies. She also is shown on social media wearing a right-wing QAnon T-shirt.
Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Georgia reportedly collapsed and was crushed as she breached the Capitol. Her Facebook page repeated Trump election and COVID-19 conspiracies. She and Babbitt encouraged people to join them in DC.
Benjamin Phillip, 50, of Pennsylvania and Kevin Greeson, 55, of Alabama, posted Trump’s election conspiracies. Greeson hailed the extremist Proud Boys and boasted of his personal arsenal. Phillips arranged a busload of people to travel to the capital last week. Both died of either strokes or heart attacks.
There is little doubt about the political loyalties of most insurrectionists. We now learn that Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick has died of injuries he received trying to quell the mob.
There are legitimate questions about why the Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies seemed to be so ill-prepared. But just how will we, as a nation, recover from this assault on our democratic principles?
Bakersfield’s Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy must play a big role in this recovery. The problems in this country – the coronavirus pandemic; a struggling economy; racial division; political division; domestic terrorism – are too big to allow to languish as political games continue to be played.
Democrat Joe Biden will become president and Kamala Harris vice president. The political divisions in both the House and the Senate are now razor thin. We must join together in a search for solutions and ways to heal this nation. McCarthy, the Republican minority leader, must lead this effort.