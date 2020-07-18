Rarely do we see an attorney challenging a judge. After all, judges have all the power. Those who dare to challenge that power have much to lose.
But that did not stop Mai Shawwa, a Bakersfield attorney, who came out swinging against Kern County Superior Court Judge John Oglesby in a Facebook post earlier this month. A private defense attorney, Shawwa claimed Oglesby ignored her warnings that she may have contracted coronavirus when he ordered her to appear in person in his courtroom on behalf of her client last month.
Shawwa, who said she felt ill, was tested and later determined to be positive for the potentially deadly virus. In her post and subsequent Bakersfield Californian interview, Shawwa said she was forced to show up in Oglesby’s courtroom and likely exposed court officers, her client and law enforcement staff to the disease. Eventually, a mistrial was declared in the case.
For his part, according to the judge’s staff, Oglesby contends he was not aware of her grave concerns and thought she was only suffering from allergies.
The rare public dispute between the attorney and judge has boiled down to a he-said-she-said argument. But it is characteristic of what is unfolding in nearly every California courthouse as the pandemic makes a hot mess out of the judicial system.
It is difficult to provide fair and constitutionally required justice, while protecting the public’s health, and the health of defendants, jurors and court staff. But a good dose of common sense and cooperation can go a long way to improving the situation.
The pandemic is evolving. While California once was considered a national pandemic-response model for the rest of the nation, it now is experiencing an infection surge. Community efforts to open up local economies are facing new restrictions to curb the spread.
The California Judicial Council, which is headed by the California Supreme Court’s chief justice, initially curtailed a wide range of activities and initiated other programs that applied to the statewide judicial system. But as California’s infection rates plateaued, the state courts relaxed some of those restrictions.
Clearly it is time to revisit the pandemic operation of California courts. It is time for the California Judicial Council to establish and enforce clear rules to protect both public health and the administration of justice.
Just a few days ago, Judith Dulcich, the presiding judge of the Kern County Superior Court, handed down an order defining who to allow into proceedings in downtown Bakersfield and outlying courtrooms. This will include news media and other members of the public, as long as they are able to remain 6 feet away from other court participants. All persons entering a courthouse will be required to wear a face covering.
The order was not in response to the judge-attorney dustup over coronavirus testing and exposure. Rather it followed national news reports about a mother’s complaint she was barred from attending her son’s preliminary hearing in Bakersfield, while the news media was admitted.
Statewide media outlets have reported similar complaints and incidents in other counties of judges and court staff randomly following pandemic safety and procedural guidelines.
Complying with constitutional requirements for timely and public trials during a pandemic is challenging. And then there is the unpredictable nature of this pandemic. Controlled today and raging tomorrow. Really, how can you plan for such developments?
You can’t. But you can plan for what we can control – our behavior.
The wearing of face mask must be required at all times in Kern County courthouses. That requirement must apply to court officers, attorneys, defendants, witnesses, jurors and law enforcement personnel. Reports of potential coronavirus exposure must be taken seriously. The innovative use of technology and legal processes must be encouraged to minimize exposure to the virus and reduce its spread.
Safety measures should not be open to the interpretation or whim of an individual judge. They must be established by the California Judicial Council and enforced evenly by the presiding judges in each California county court system.