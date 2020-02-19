For most incumbent state and federal candidates running in local “safe” races, the March 3 primary election may seem like an unimportant dress rehearsal for the November general election main event. But to ignore the primary – take it for granted – does a disservice to voters. All candidates should begin their campaigns with the March 3 election, earn voter support over the next several months, and hope for their election in November.
Thanks to the state’s political moderates, and with a big push from former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, California voters passed a constitutional amendment about 10 years ago that created a “jungle primary” for state and federal offices. Regardless of a voter’s party affiliation -- or even if the voter has no party affiliation – he or she can cast a primary election ballot for state or federal legislative office. The top two vote getters in each primary race will advance to a November runoff. On the March 3 ballot, candidates in Kern County’s 23rd and 21st Congressional Districts, and in the 34th and 32nd Assembly districts, will compete in this jungle primary.
23rd Congressional District
When your Bakersfield Republican congressman is seen on the nightly news, often elbow-to-elbow with the president, and was briefly considered for the lofty post of Speaker of the House, he’s a formidable opponent. But that didn’t stop Democrat Kim Mangone, 60, an Air Force veteran, retired software engineer and resident of Quartz Hill, from launching a campaign to unseat Rep. Kevin McCarthy, 55.
Mangone said she is running for the 23rd Congressional District because she believes McCarthy is failing to support Latinos in his district and he is not doing enough to give his constituents access to health care.
McCarthy told The Californian that the March 3 primary seemed a little irrelevant, given that both candidates are virtually assured to move on to the November ballot. To him, the primary is more about supporting Republican congressional candidates elsewhere, as his party attempts to regain control of the House.
Clayton Campbell, a member of the Kern County Republican Central Committee's executive committee, went further, saying, “Kevin McCarthy will likely get reelected and he’s going to be Speaker of the House.”
The November runoff election will become much more relevant for McCarthy as he faces an energetic challenge from Mangone over important issues facing the 23rd Congressional District and nation.
21st Congressional District
In 2018, Democrat T.J. Cox, 56, of Fresno, narrowly defeated three-term incumbent Republican Congressman David Valadao, 42, of Hanford. Although the 21st Congressional District, which includes Kings, Fresno and Kern counties, has an overwhelming Democratic voter registration base, historically voters in Valadao’s more conservative Hanford home town have turned out in such numbers that they have helped elect Republican candidates. That was the case until Cox rallied Democrats and minority voters to oust Valadao. Now Valadao has returned for a rematch, and it is already heating up.
The only other challengers for the seat are a father-and-son team from San Diego team apparently just having a little fun — the father, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, 65, is running as a Republican, and his son, Ricardo De La Fuente, 29, as a Democrat. Ricardo, who also appears on the March 3 ballot as a Democratic candidate for a Texas congressional seat, did not respond to The Californian’s request for comment. Rocky is running for president as a Republican in some states and as an American Independent in others. It's a pity we should even feel obligated to mention them.
The runoff should be between Cox and Valadao. It is expected to be hard fought.
34th Assembly District
Incumbent Republican Vince Fong, 40, represents what is considered a safe Republican district. He is running for his third two-year term after easily handling inexperienced Democratic candidates in the earlier elections. Fong is being challenged by Democrat Julie Solis, 41, a disruptive candidate who has been divisive within the local Democratic party. Also challenging Fong is Democrat Regina Valasquez, a write-in.
Little information is available about Valasquez’s qualifications, other than her Facebook posting indicating she is involved in Latina Leaders of Kern County, has experience with Kern County Human Services, the Elections Division, the Housing Authority and farm labor programs. She says she also volunteers with the Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance’s Fair Housing Project.
Solis became a Valley Fever and health care activist after her husband was stricken several years ago with Valley Fever. She also has been a state Democratic delegate. Solis said she was motivated to run because she believes incumbents should be challenged for reelection.
Fong’s political experience began as an intern with former Bakersfield Republican Congressman Bill Thomas. He later served as district director for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. As an assemblyman, Fong has been critical of Gov. Gavin Newson’s targeting of Kern’s oil industry. He has pushed back on the Democratic tax and regulation proposals. Most recently, he introduced his Right to Earn a Living Act to address objections from freelancers concerning AB 5, a far-reaching law that limits the use of independent contractors.
Clearly Fong is the most qualified to represent the 34th Assembly District. The Californian makes no recommendation about who should face him in the November runoff.
32nd Assembly District
Incumbent Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas, 42, represents a district in which Democrats have a 21 percent voter registration advantage. But he doesn’t take primary elections for granted. Knowing minority and Democratic voters often don’t show up at the polls, Salas is focused on getting out the vote.
Salas has won in the district four times against robust challenges from Republicans. This year, he faces Hanford Republican Todd Cotta, 49, who has 20 years in law enforcement experience and owns King Gun Center, an indoor shooting range.
“After seeing what the Democrat supermajority is doing in Sacramento and the attacks on Proposition 13, I just couldn’t stand by anymore,” Cotta said, explaining his motivation for entering the race.
Salas, who served on the Bakersfield City Council before running for the Assembly, is independently minded and has opposed his party leadership on key issues. He opposes high speed rail, co-authored the 2014 water bond and continues to work for water solutions. He voted against his party on California’s road improvement tax.
With Salas and Cotta already sparing in the primary, the November runoff is certain to be a heated contest.