A majority of the seats on the Kern County Board of Supervisors could change hands with this year’s elections. Voters must choose carefully. The decisions supervisors make about the money Kern County government collects and spends, the services it provides, and the laws enacted affect every county resident.
Likely, the only seat that will be decided in the March 3 primary will be 4th District supervisor. Only two candidates are vying for that post – incumbent Supervisor David Couch, 61, and challenger Emilio Huerta, 62. A majority vote can decide the winner. The other two races – for 1st District and 5th District supervisors – have multiple candidates competing and November runoffs between the top two vote-getters are likely.
4th District – Vote for David Couch
A lawsuit that successfully argued Kern County had discriminated against Latino voters in the way political boundary lines were drawn resulted in a court order to create a Latino 4th District. In a 2018 special election to select the new district’s supervisor, incumbent 4th District Supervisor David Couch narrowly won with only 43 percent of the vote. The two Latino candidates, Delano Mayor Grace Vallejo and Lamont Chamber of Commerce President Jose Gonzalez, lost by splitting the remainder.
In Couch’s re-election bid for a full, four-year term, he is being challenged by attorney Emilio Huerta, the son of civil rights leader Dolores Huerta. A local activist, Huerta is a graduate of Cal State Bakersfield and the Santa Clara University School of Law. He is a civil rights attorney, who has served as general counsel for Omni Family Health and the Cesar Chavez Foundation.
A graduate of San Jose State University, Couch has worked for more than 25 years in the financial services and energy industry. Before his 2012 election to the Kern County Board of Supervisors, he served for 14 years on the Bakersfield City Council. The court ruling creating the new district not only required Couch to compete in the 2018 special election, it required him to know and be known by residents of outlying communities. Couch now represents the communities of Shafter, McFarland and Delano. Taft and Frazier Park were removed from his former district.
Couch, who has worked hard to meet the needs of his newly drawn district, has set his priorities at reducing crime and homelessness, expanding educational opportunities and creating jobs.
“I’ve only had about a year and a half with this new district, and there are some needs, objectives and programs that we’ve gotten started, and that I would like to see to fruition,” he said. “I think I would make some good progress in those (next) four years.”
Huerta’s civil rights advocacy and his desire to serve in elective offices is commendable. In 2016, he unsuccessfully ran against Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, to represent the 21st Congressional District. But 4th District residents deserve to be represented by someone with proven experience. David Couch has been tested in his many years of elective service. Voters should give Couch a full, four-year term.
1st District – Vote for either Daures Stephens or Phillip Peters
The retirement of Supervisor Mick Gleason of Ridgecrest has set up a three-way race in the 1st District, which encompasses eastern Kern County and the Kern River Valley.
Gleason has endorsed his district director, Phillip Peters, 31, to replace him. Peters, who lists himself also as a part owner of oil-industry related Gemaco Products and Williams Cleaning Systems, also is endorsed by Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, former Rep. David Valadao and Sheriff Donny Youngblood. He told The Californian that if elected, his focus will be on defending the oil industry. Peters served one term as an elected trustee for the Kern High School District.
Daures Stephens, 56, a retired Kern County sheriff’s deputy, Marine Corps veteran and the owner of South Lake Cycle service center and Kern River Motors dealership in Lake Isabella, also is running for the seat. If elected, he said his focus will be on public safety. Stephens has been endorsed by former Sheriff Carl Sparks, as well as the Kern County Detention Officers Association and the Probation Officers Association. A long-time eastern Kern County resident, Stephens has served two terms as an elected trustee of the South Fork Union School District.
The third candidate in the race is David Fluhart, 49, a medical marijuana advocate and grower. He told The Californian if he is elected his goal will be to “save the world and make utopia,” starting in Kern County. He said his main campaign issue is marijuana – not, necessarily, recreational marijuana, but rather creating “public trust to protect the public interest of marijuana.”
While Fluhart is a relatively unknown third candidate in the race, with two competing local cannabis measures on the March ballot, interest in the issue and perhaps Fluhart’s candidacy may be high enough to force a November runoff. Voters are urged to cast their ballots for either Peters or Stephens.
5th District – Vote for either Leticia Perez or Ricardo Herrera
Controversy-plagued incumbent Supervisor Leticia Perez, 43, faces four challengers in her re-election bid. Earlier this year, Perez admitted to conflict of interest charges relating to her husband’s legislative work for the marijuana industry. Although she said she is prevented from discussing the case, she acknowledges it impacts her re-election chances.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to move forward, and I’m looking for a new chapter with my district and my county,” Perez told The Californian, noting she is prioritizing area infrastructure improvements. In her role as the current chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, she also is championing solutions to the area’s homelessness problems and has emerged as a defender of Kern County’s oil industry.
She is being challenged by Ricardo Herrera, 41, a graduate of the University of California, San Diego, who earned a master’s degree in history from San Diego State University and a doctorate from the University of Arizona. He owns and operates El Zarape Mexican Food Restaurant with his family in Bakersfield. Since 2016, he has served as an elected trustee of the Greenfield Union School District. He opposed the county’s decision to give Amazon an incentive for opening a distribution center, claiming the money could have been better spent on workers’ salaries and local libraries. He said if elected he will review county government salaries, including overtime payments to firefighters, and introduce term limits for supervisors.
Ben Valdez Jr., 35, is making Perez a central part of his campaign for the 5th District seat. A Realtor for Miramar International, Valdez earned a philosophy degree from Cal State Bakersfield and volunteers with local nonprofit organizations. He said he is running for the seat to restore integrity to the 5th District.
Ronnie Cruz, 57, a sales account manager for the Spanish-language newspaper El Popular, told The Californian his main reason for running is to improve public safety. “I want people to walk in the 5th District like they walk in Seven Oaks, to feel safe.”
The fourth challenger is David Abbasi, 41, Perez’s former friend and a former operator of a medical marijuana dispensary. Abbasi, who was one of the people involved in the district attorney’s investigation of Perez, paid the supervisor’s husband, Fernando Jara, $5,000 a few years ago to work as a consultant. Abbasi also is involved in an ongoing dispute with the Bakersfield Police Department over the department’s confiscation of his firearms.
A cannabis advocate, Abbasi said his priorities, if elected, will be “to create new jobs, new industry, new development for people to be able to have opportunities.”
With so many candidates and so much controversy crowding into the 5th District race, it is very likely the outcome will be forced into the general election. Primary election voters should cast their ballots for either the incumbent Perez, or challenger Herrera. Both have the current elective experience and qualifications to allow 5th District voters to select the best representative in the November runoff.