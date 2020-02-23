Kern voters are being asked to weigh in on three countywide measures appearing on the March 3 ballot. Two are dueling measures that will decide the fate of medical marijuana sales in Kern County. One is a statewide proposition to authorize the sale of $15 billion in bonds to fund improvements to schools, including community colleges and universities, throughout California.
Vote YES on Measure E; NO on Measure D
The battle between Measure D, which was placed on the ballot by cannabis advocates, and Measure E, which was placed on the ballot by the Kern County Board of Supervisors, may seem confusing. But really, it’s not. Both will allow the sale of medical marijuana to resume in Kern County. Both will ban recreational marijuana sales. Only Measure E will give Kern County residents a greater voice as to where commercial dispensaries will be allowed to operate and under what circumstances. Measure E clearly provides the necessary controls that will protect nearby residents and businesses.
To understand these two ballot measures, recall how we got here.
In 1996, California voters approved Proposition 215 to allow people with documented medical needs to obtain medical marijuana. The Legislature passed laws to regulate sales and the state Supreme Court clarified that cities and counties not only had the right to authorize dispensaries to operate, but also to ban dispensaries. In 2016, California voters approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of cannabis for people 21 years of age and older. However, cities and counties again could authorize or ban dispensaries.
Citing law enforcement concerns and complaints from nearby business owners and residents, the Kern County Board of Supervisors in 2017 passed an ordinance banning the operation of marijuana dispensaries in the unincorporated areas of Kern County. Most dispensary operators were given until 2019 to shut down.
With their doors closed and their customers scrambling to buy medical marijuana elsewhere, dispensary operators successfully qualified Measure D for the March 3 ballot. The measure proposes to allow medicinal cannabis sales, cultivation and manufacturing; allow medicinal cannabis dispensaries operating before Jan. 1, 2018, to reopen, relocate, and expand in unincorporated areas, subject to state licensing requirements; require 1,000-foot setbacks between legal medicinal shops and schools; allow the activity without conditional-use permits; and allow the county to levy a perpetual 3.75 percent special business tax per every $1,000 of gross income.
In response, the Board of Supervisors placed on the ballot the alternative Measure E. The county’s measure allows medicinal cannabis dispensaries only in industrial zones, where they would be subject to conditional use permits that are granted after public hearings and state licensing requirements are met. Dispensaries would be required to set back 1,000 feet from schools, public parks, youth centers, libraries, churches and city limits, and 350 feet from residences. A perpetual 3.5 percent general purpose business tax would be levied per every $1,000 of gross income.
The three biggest differences in the two measures are that the county’s Measure E would not allow all the former dispensaries to reopen; dispensaries would be restricted to industrial zones; and the county would require the issuance of conditional-use permits and public hearings. Considerations such as hours of operation, traffic impacts and security precautions are commonly included in conditional-use permits.
Measure E’s requirements are reasonable to protect nearby residents and business owners. Voters should reject Measure D and vote YES on the county’s Measure E.
Vote YES on Proposition 13
In a rare, overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, California legislators placed Proposition 13 on the March 3 ballot to fund much needed school repairs and construction throughout the state. The ballot initiative asks voters to approve the sale of $15 billion in bonds to finance upgrades to California’s K-12, community colleges and universities. Kern County’s Assemblymen Vince Fong, R, and Rudy Salas, D, and state Sens. Shannon Grove, R, and Melissa Hurtado, D, joined all but five legislators in voting to place Proposition 13 on the ballot. Proposition 13 also returns fairness to school construction financing.
The state’s last major school bond measure approved by voters in 2016 provided $9 million to modernize K-12, charter, vocational schools and community colleges. But the first-come-first-served scheme for distributing the funds favored large, wealthy school districts that were ready with plans and first in line to ask for the money.
This new round of funding establishes distribution criteria that consider district needs, including basic safety upgrades for older schools, earthquake and wildfire protection, mitigations of lead-contamination in water systems, etc. Many low-income schools face the most serious needs.
Proposition 13 would authorize $9 billion in bonds for K-12 schools. Most of the money would go toward repairing and renovating schools, rather than building new ones. It establishes a sliding scale for fund-matching to allow disadvantaged, or low-income schools to receive a higher percentage of the bond money. Districts throughout Kern County have identified many critical school upgrades that could benefit from the proposed bond measure.
The remainder of the Proposition 13 money would be distributed with $2 billion each going to community colleges, the California State University and the University of California. Before receiving funds, the California State University and University of California would be required to adopt a five-year affordable student housing plan for each campus.
Confusion has plagued this school bond initiative, which shares the number of an iconic 1978 initiative that capped property tax rates in California. There is no connection, other than the luck of the draw and the reassignment of a ballot number, between this school bond and the earlier tax measure. The earlier property tax initiative remains untouched.
Californians are urged to vote YES on Proposition 13, which will improve schools and give our children and the state a better future.