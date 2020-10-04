Four seats on the Bakersfield City Council will be filled in the Nov. 3 election. Ward 2 incumbent Andrae Gonzales and Ward 5 incumbent Bruce Freeman are running unopposed. Ward 2 includes downtown Bakersfield and east Bakersfield. Ward 5 includes northwest and southwest Bakersfield, where California State University and Seven Oaks Golf Course are located.
Ward 1 – Elect Eric Arias
Eric Arias, 24, and Gilberto De La Torre, 30, are vying in a special election to complete Councilman Willie Rivera’s four-year term, which expires in 2022. Rivera resigned to take a job with Aera Energy. Ward 1 encompasses southeast Bakersfield.
A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a degree in political science, Arias has a deep understanding of the issues and the people who live in southeast Bakersfield. For the past six years, he has been helping solve their problems as a field representative for Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and now Assemblyman Rudy Salas, whose districts overlap Ward 1.
Arias’ candidacy is supported by both Rivera and Salas, who also earlier served on the Bakersfield City Council representing Ward 1.
Gilberto De La Torre, Arias’ opponent, is a long-time resident of Ward 1. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Bakersfield and works at the Rent-A-Center on White Lane.
In 2016, De La Torre ran unsuccessfully for Bakersfield mayor, receiving less than 3 percent of the vote. Two years later, Ward 1 voters rejected De La Torre’s bid to represent them on the Bakersfield City Council.
Arias’ continuing involvement in Ward 1 issues makes him a clear choice to replace Rivera. Telling The Californian that his priorities, if elected, will be solving the housing crisis and public safety issues in Ward 1. Arias said, “I’m youthful. I’m energetic. I’ve got tons and tons of passion and I’m ready to pour my heart and soul into making a difference into (my) priorities because I don’t think we can wait much longer.”
Ward 6 – Elect Patty Gray
Four candidates are vying to replace long-time City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, who announced she would not seek re-election to represent Ward 6, which encompasses southwest Bakersfield, including the Sundale Country Club and State Farm Sports Village.
Patty Gray, 63, and her husband, Everett, have been local business owners for more that 30 years. For the past 17 years, they have owned and operated DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen, a full-service remodeling company in Bakersfield. She has been a board member for the Better Business Bureau and Youth for Christ. She is endorsed by outgoing Councilwoman Sullivan.
Gregory Tatum, 61, is an U.S. Army veteran and pastor at Change Community Church. A community activist, who focuses on gang and drug violence, Tatum ran unsuccessfully for Bakersfield mayor in March and received only about 10 percent of the vote. In 2016, he came in sixth in his unsuccessful bid for Bakersfield mayor, receiving less than 3 percent of the vote.
Titus Stevens, 41, lists his present occupation as a standup comedian. Prior to that, he worked from 2001 to 2017 as a technician and repairman for AT&T.
Jesse Quijada, 22, works as a medical assistant for local urgent care centers. He recently moved to Bakersfield. He credits his association as a teenager with San Jose City Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco and with the campaign of state Sen. Jim Beall of Santa Clara for his knowledge of government. He said he also assisted in hurricane recovery efforts in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, but declined a FEMA career because of what he saw as the agency’s politicization.
Clearly Patty Gray’s extensive knowledge of and involvement in the Bakersfield community and economy will benefit Ward 6 constituents and Bakersfield as a whole.