Hope for the blighted and crumbling former East Hills Mall, which once was northeast Bakersfield’s premier shopping destination, has again been dashed.
Sale of the 350,000-square-foot mall reverted back to its former owner when the buyers, Bakersfield-based City Lights LLC and Mark Chris Investments LLC, failed to make payment on their debt.
For a mere $10, the $7.7 million debt was erased and ownership returned to Modesto-based The Save Mart Cos. Inc.
“The transfer of the property is an unfortunate turn of events and means that the developer will not be moving forward with immediate demolition of the mall and redevelopment of the site as was previously promised,” noted Jacqui Kitchen, Bakersfield’s former development services director, who now serves as assistant city manager.
“However, the city is still very supportive of redevelopment of the site, as we have been from day 1,” she said. “I am still a major advocate for a mixed-use concept on the site, and I see this change in ownership as an opportunity. Clearly the traditional shopping center concept proposed almost two years ago did not close tenant leases in this new market reality.”
In December 2016, local developers Craig Carver, Grant Carver, Chris Hayden and Mark Shuman agreed to pay then-owner Save Mart $8.7 million for the defunct mall. Save Mart agreed to finance the purchase in exchange for a $1 million down payment.
The local group proposed to clear the site of the abandoned indoor mall, which originally opened in 1986, and was once anchored by Gottschalks, Harris and Mervyn’s stores, as well as a United Artist theater. The plan was to replace the buildings with an open-air shopping, dining and entertainment center.
As the economic viability of the once-prestigious shopping center declined over the decades, vacancy rates increased and the buildings fell into disrepair. Increasingly it was becoming a squatter target by homeless people.
However, the same economic factors that doomed the original mall seemed to haunt the new development proposal. With shoppers increasingly turning to online retail outlets, brick-and-mortar stores and shopping malls struggle to attract customers.
Kitchen said she is encouraging the owners to “rethink the layout and develop a concept that blends retail, with restaurants, entertainment, housing, education and more.”
We agree with Kitchen’s assessment that “this site is so unique within Bakersfield, and with the right concept and investment it can be something iconic and truly remarkable.”
The East Hills Mall site abuts Highway 178, as the highway rises east out of the city’s downtown to reach the mouth of the Kern River Canyon. It truly is a unique location that provides a breathtaking view of the city’s lights at night, and a change of pace from the congestion and hustle-bustle of downtown, southwest and northwest Bakersfield.
The property can and should be a showcase for the city. It really is a treasure that must be salvaged and nurtured.
City officials must do more than just encourage developers. Even after a recession-plagued state government eliminated many traditional “redevelopment incentives” a decade ago, city officials still have some tools left to help developers enhance the property.
Make creative and productive reuse of the property a high priority. Assemble a team to promote development of the site and expedite building inspection and plan reviews, including environmental reviews to include “mixed uses.”
Work with the property owner to assure a quality plan is developed for the site. Create a package of development incentives. Some incentive examples could include: Maximizing credit for development fees that already have been paid on the property; converting Mall View Road to a public road to reduce developer maintenance costs; waiving demolition fees; and assuming or sharing dump fees to clear the property.
A task force that includes property owners, city officials and surrounding business owners and residents likely can come up with more incentive and development ideas.
Bakersfield cannot just sit idly by, while a rotting eyesore continues to drag down an entire quadrant of the city. It’s time to be proactive and creative. Other communities “repurpose” and restore failed projects. So can Bakersfield.