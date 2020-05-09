It’s more than 100 years old. It has survived two World Wars, the Great Depression and the devastating 1952 Bakersfield earthquake.
But an invisible, deadly virus, combined with years of financial problems, now threatens to permanently close the Kern County Fair.
Fair directors warn they may run out of money by June 1 to pay salaries and expenses. Without an emergency grant from the state, or contributions from the community, it will be lights out for the storied community institution.
The coronavirus pandemic is stretching the personal finances of every person on this planet. States, including California, are being stretched to their financial brinks by the increasing need to provide lifesaving services, while their tax revenues are disappearing.
It is unreasonable for the fair to expect the state of California to come to its rescue. If the fair is to be saved, it will require Kern County residents and businesses to pitch in. And for that to happen, fair directors and supporters will have to convince people it’s worth saving.
For 12 days each fall, the Kern County Fair puts on a show that displays the greatness of one of the region’s major industries — agriculture. In a day and age when many people believe food just comes from stores, it’s a chance to show city slickers what it takes to produce the beef in their burgers and the lettuce in their salads. And for the next generation of farmers, it’s a chance to get real life experience raising, showing and selling animals.
Oh, sure, the fair also has countless vendors hawking their wares, local crafts on display, fantastic midway food, great carnival rides and performing artists. It’s an awesome entertainment event.
But the nearly two-week annual exposition is not the fair’s only purpose. Its 160-acre Bakersfield fairgrounds each year hosts hundreds of community activities, fundraisers and commercial endeavors. The money raised from these events is needed to support the fairground’s year-round maintenance and operation. The pandemic shutdown orders have eliminated that money.
This comes after repeated withdrawal of state support for all of California’s fairs since the 2009 Great Recession. Technically an extension of state government, the fair is identified as one of California’s 54 agricultural districts, which is operated with oversight from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Its board of directors is comprised of local residents appointed by the governor.
The current pandemic financial crisis also comes on the heels of last fall’s scathing State Auditor’s report, which cited numerous examples of poor management and misuse of state resources at the fair. An ongoing Kern County District Attorney’s investigation of the allegations complicates efforts now to rally community support for the fair.
If the fair is to be saved, directors must reach out to the community and be willing to take a critical look at what its future should be.
- Appoint a committee comprised of representatives of the agricultural industry, economic development organizations and local educators to identify goals and needed reforms. These reforms should include changes in the way the fair is managed.
- Invite community groups and local residents to participate and share ideas.
- Analyze all fair activities. Identify the money-losers and money-winners. A future Kern County Fair must be financially sustainable.
- Identify additional funding sources and create a publicly-accountable mechanism to raise and spend community contributions.
- Honestly and publicly respond to the State Auditor’s allegations and explain how problems will be fixed. The cloud of secrecy now shrouding the scandal will continue to erode public confidence.
Likely the coronavirus pandemic and the related financial problems will cause the 2020 fair to be canceled.
But if it is to survive into the future, it will need to change. It will need a new focus and the community’s vigorous support.
Bakersfield is seeing some of its cherished institutions killed off by this pandemic. The Kern County Fair does not to have to be among them — at least not without a fight.