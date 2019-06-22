The river is raging and is certain to earn its “Killer Kern” reputation this summer.
This week, Kern County officials identified 36-year-old Spencer Makaza of Los Angeles as the first recreation-related drowning of the 2019 summer season. Makaza’s body was recovered from Lake Isabella after he jumped from a boat near French Gulch Marina and did not surface.
On Monday, teams continued to search for two Southern California teenagers who went missing in the Kern River, near Keysville South.
Twice the average snowpack and heavy fall, winter and spring rains, especially during May, have resulted in a huge water year for the Kern River Basin. As a result, the river is flowing fast, full and dangerous.
Contributing to the flow is an Army Corps of Engineers construction project that has reduced the maximum water storage capacity of Isabella Dam from its normal 570,000 acre-feet to about 361,000 acre-feet, causing excess water to gush into the lower Kern River.
At this rate, Kern River Watermaster Dana Munn predicts the river will likely flow through Bakersfield into July, and even possibly through August or September.
After years of drought, water flowing down the Kern River is a sight for dry, parched eyes. But that sight also can be deceivingly peaceful and benign. Don’t be fooled.
Since local officials started keeping track, 294 deaths have been attributed to its waters from 1968 to May 2018, when signs at the mouths of the Kern River Canyon were last updated.
No matter how powerful a swimmer is, the river’s swift current, and the many snaring tree branches and rocks are no match.
The only way to stay safe is to stay out.
It is everyone’s responsibility to protect themselves, their friends and family members, and out-of-area visitors, who may not know about the river’s dangers.
The electronic, stationary California Department of Transportation signs that stretch across Highway 178 at the approaches to the canyon should carry warnings of the Killer Kern’s dangers. Portable Caltrans signs, with similar warnings, also should be placed along the winding canyon road.
To enter the Kern River, use the services and protective gear of the many professional tour and rafting companies that operate in the Kern River Valley and on the lower Kern, east of Bakersfield. When boating or rafting, always wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets and flotation devices.
The Kern River Conservancy offers the following tips for people recreating in and around water:
Slippery rocks, an unstable shoreline or even a distraction that takes your focus away from the water, can cause an accident -- quickly and quietly.
Check river and stream conditions before heading out on your adventure and always let someone know where you are going and when you will return. River and stream condition information may be found at visitor centers, ranger stations and from weather alerts.
Inquire about swimming regulations. At some recreation sites, swimming is not recommended or may even be prohibited. Follow "No Swimming" signs.
Where allowed, choose swimming areas carefully. Often hazards are not visible in what may seem like a good place to swim or wade.
Wear a properly fitting personal flotation device (life jacket) for all river activities. Don’t assume you have the swimming skills to keep you afloat, even the strongest swimmers can drown.
When near rapids or other moving water, always stay on the established trails or developed areas.
Keep a close watch on children even if they are far from the water. Water safety for children is especially important as they can quickly enter the water and get in trouble when your attention is diverted for only a moment.
Never walk, play or climb on slippery rocks and logs near rivers and streams.
Never swim or wade upstream from a waterfall, even if the water appears shallow or calm.
Be cautious of sudden drop-offs.
The Kern River Conservancy has launched a river safety mobile app to inform people of changing river conditions and to help keep people safe. Go to kernriverconservancy.org/river-safety for more information and to download the app.