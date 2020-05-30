The battles to control the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and restore the nation’s economy are entwined. Victory requires all of us to be patient and committed to protecting ourselves and those around us.
Last week, the United States reached a grim milestone. The nation surpassed 100,000 “officially” dead from COVID-19.
At the same time last week, the California Assembly met as a rare “committee as a whole” to debate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised state budget, which proposes draconian cuts to critically-needed public services. California is grappling with an expected $54 billion deficit caused by the pandemic and its impact on the state’s economy.
There was a lot of bipartisan outrage expressed in the Assembly over Newsom’s proposals to slash spending on all sorts of services ranging from schools, to health care, to public protection and social services. But with the exception of some tax-raising ideas, lawmakers offered few alternatives.
Former presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer, who Newsom has tapped to head the state’s economic recovery task force, soberly described California as being in “economic free fall.” Like other states, California is struggling with the cost of responding to the pandemic, as well as to the financial and job-loss impacts resulting from shuttering of businesses and ordering Californians to stay at home to stop the virus’ spread.
The state budget deficit, as well as local financial losses, are spreading economic pain to Kern County, where managers predict revenue losses could reach $155.1 million by the end of the next fiscal year. Already the Kern County Board of Supervisors has imposed a freeze on hiring, blocked all flexible promotions and suspended nonessential purchases. Depending on future developments, the mandatory furlough of county employees looms.
And although voters in 2018 approved a 1 percent city sales tax hike, which provides Bakersfield with somewhat of a financial buffer, the city’s finance director last month told The Californian to brace for cuts.
“There are going to be significant decreases,” Finance Director Randy McKeegan said, noting that since the pandemic struck “the world has changed.” Initially, city departments were instructed to include no increases in costs in the upcoming budget. McKeegan acknowledged that additional cuts and a hiring freeze may be needed.
With many businesses shuttered and hotels unoccupied, revenue from sales tax and transient occupancy tax has plummeted. Making up 33 percent of the budget, a cut to the city’s sales tax can seriously hamper the city’s ability to provide services. Similarly, Kern County’s tax revenues have taken a painful hit from the drop in oil prices.
There’s plenty of misery to go around. And the services that will be affected are not the “just nice to have” ones. They are the ones we must have. They are the firefighters who respond when our homes are ablaze. They are the police officers who respond to protect us from law breakers. They are the essential services that only government can provide.
But that does not mean we are helpless. We all have a big role in controlling the pandemic and restoring the local, state and national economies.
In fact, much of our future — bringing an end to the pandemic and restoring a “new normal” that includes economic vitality — is in our hands.
Last weekend — Memorial Day Weekend — produced shocking photographs of Americans jamming into just-opened public places in California and throughout the nation. They were disregarding federal and state health guidelines to wear face masks, socially distance and use basic common sense to control the disease’s spread.
As Alfred E. Neuman of the old Mad Magazine liked to ask, “What, me worry?”
For some, the simple precautions were an unnecessary overreach by government that infringed on their personal rights. They claimed in news interviews that the COVID-19 pandemic was a fake crisis; it was time to get back to business.
And now we wait to see if the virus agrees. With a whimper will it turn tail and run back to wherever it hatched, or will it roar back with a vengeance, and inflict more death and economic destruction?
The wearing of face masks, the maintaining of social distance, and the use of common sense and basic hygiene is not too much to ask to protect ourselves and those around us.