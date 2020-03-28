The timing could not have been worse. The same day Gov. Gavin Newsom clamped down on public gatherings and took other measure to block the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Census notices began landing in Californians’ mailboxes.
A long-planned and expensive campaign to encourage Californians to respond to just nine basic Census questions was derailed and the likelihood that the state’s population would be undercounted increased.
We can’t allow that to happen. It’s up to us to spread the word and encourage family, friends, Bakersfield neighbors and even perfect strangers to go online or use other means to respond to the U.S. Census questions. The Census is a constitutionally-mandated count of every man, woman and child living in the United States.
It is conducted every 10 years. The results are used for such things as determining congressional representation, which is appropriated by population; drawing political boundary lines; distributing federal tax dollars between states; and providing a wide range of public services.
A state’s population being undercounted can result in the loss of political clout. California faces losing at least one seat in Congress.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, distrust of government and fear within the minority community fueled by the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies, were the primary threats of having participation in the 2020 Census depressed.
But recent statewide action to shut down public gatherings and most “non-essential activities,” including door-to-door canvassing by census takers, have derailed California’s $187.2 million effort, including those in Kern County, to encourage participation. California budgeted more money than any state to help hire consultants and workers to help count its residents.
Without these added resources and outreach events, the Public Policy Institute of California estimates 29 million Californians, especially those in hard-to-reach communities, are at risk of being undercounted.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Census Bureau announced it would temporarily suspend all field operations for the 2020 Census for two weeks, until April 1, to help slow the virus.
“Any type of person-to-person contact, that’s what’s being eliminated,” Census spokeswoman Patricia Ramos told reporters.
The count of people experiencing homelessness also has been postponed a month and the count of people living in group quarters, such as college campuses, group homes and nursing homes is being reconsidered.
But online census operations are continuing and canvassers are expected to begin knocking on doors in late May. California is developing plans to convert the state’s outreach activities, such as rallies and group presentations, to virtual phone banks, webinars and other venues.
Some may think the U.S. Census is just some bureaucratic exercise — no big deal; something to ignore, particularly when there is a pandemic to worry about.
Think again. Hopefully, the pandemic will be over sometime soon. But all Californians will have to live with the consequences of having their state’s population undercounted.
Compare the Census to preparing for a dinner party. To have sufficient food and accommodations, a host needs to know how many people will attend.
Same goes for providing public services — from public safety to education. For Californians to be properly and efficiently served, and for California to get its fair share of federal tax dollars, the state’s population must be accurately documented.
The U.S. Constitution requires the Census to be completed by December 2020. From there, the information is used to distribute seats in the House of Representatives and draw federal, state and local political district boundary lines.
States, counties, cities and school districts will use the population figures to determine the need for public services — how many schools to build in Kern County, how many teachers to hire, how many Bakersfield police officers will be needed to patrol the streets.
It’s everyone’s business to have the Census proceed and California residents accurately counted.
Respond online to the Census invitation sent to your residence this month. The process to answer nine basic household questions is quick and easy. Responses are confidential and will not be shared with any public or private agency, including immigration enforcement. Encourage friends, family and neighbors to respond, as well.