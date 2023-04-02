It’s the beginning of April and for most of us that means we are in the homestretch of preparing our taxes.
It’s also the time for a lot of grousing. And who doesn’t love to grouse about the IRS? No one likes to pay taxes. So, just hate the people collecting them.
That’s why the very first vote when Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January was to rescind the nearly $80 billion for the IRS included in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Republicans in the midterm elections promised to slash the money they claimed was to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to harass average, hardworking Americans.
“House Republicans just voted unanimously to repeal the Democrats’ army of 87,000 IRS agents,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield tweeted. “This was our very first act of the new Congress, because government should work for you, not against you.”
Republicans called their bill to rescind the funding the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.
It was a good show. But Senate Democrats declared it DOA and President Joe Biden vowed to veto it. Despite the political reality, Republicans continued to torture the facts.
Money in the Inflation Reduction Act — a negotiated, bipartisan bill — would not hire 87,000 IRS agents, who House Republicans said would target Americans with audits.
The money, which will be doled out over a decade, will be used to replace staff that quit or retired during the pandemic. It also would backfill more than a decade of budget cuts that politicians made.
One thing congressional Republicans and Democrats agree on — and many Americans have experienced — is that the IRS’ customer service in recent years and especially during the pandemic has been “horrendous.”
The description was offered by the head of the IRS’ independent watchdog, who reported only about 1 in 8 calls from taxpayers get through to an IRS employee and millions of unprocessed tax returns awaited processing.
In June, the Taxpayer Advocate Service reported that as of May 31, the IRS had 21.3 million unprocessed tax returns, with millions of taxpayers waiting six months or longer to receive their refunds.
House Republicans promised to rescind money for IRS “agents” — a scary term that conjures up images of raids and prosecutions, which are rare and reserved for tax criminals, such as money launderers.
Among the IRS’ workforce of 79,000 employees are about 10,000 “agents” — 8,000, who audit tax filings and 2,000 “special” agents, who investigate crimes. Mostly, IRS employees have nothing to do with audits, or investigations. They are customer service representatives, who answer taxpayers’ calls; seasonal employees, who file mail and transcribe data; and an assortment of lawyers, examiners, technicians and appeals officers, who referee disputes between taxpayers and the IRS.
Additional funding for the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act also will modernize the agency’s outdated processing systems and replace its aging workforce.
The Congressional Budget Office projected that rescinding the extra funding for the IRS would increase the federal deficits in the coming decade by more than $114 billion, because of the agency’s inability to collect taxes.
It’s easy to call for “defunding” the government. It sounds great, until the government being defunded is providing a service you need — like when you want a question answered, or really need that tax refund.
We see “defunding” proposed for all sorts of government agencies — defund the police, defund environmental and safety regulations, etc. Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon gave it a label: “deconstruct the administrative state.”
But then along comes a crisis, such as the spectacular recent collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank — the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history — and suddenly people are asking: Where were the regulators?
SVB bankers and other community and regional bank representatives spent years convincing sympathetic politicians that they didn’t need those “stinkin’ rules” that were passed after the 2008 financial meltdown and bank buyouts.
Well, it looks like they did, as we watch other banks now struggling.
Whether we like it or not, well-regulated, well-funded and well-functioning government agencies are needed. And that includes the IRS.