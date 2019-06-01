Charlie B. Langston is not a household name to most of us today. But, decades after his death, the young man from Bakersfield and others continue to be revered by grateful people. Langston died with thousands of other American, British and Canadian soldiers landing on the beaches of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
This week, the world will observe the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history, which marked the beginning of the Allies’ campaign to liberate northwest Europe from German occupation.
About 7,000 vessels were used in the assault, including 1,213 warships and 4,127 landing crafts. An estimated 23,000 airborne troops were parachuted in, with 132,000 men landed on five Normandy beachheads. They were supported by a massive air force of 12,000 Allied planes.
There were an estimated 10,000 casualties among Allied troops in the days-long brutal campaign. The Germans are believed to have suffered a similar number, with about 15,000 French civilians perishing.
Local historian and Bakersfield High School teacher Ken Hooper, who heads an ongoing student project researching the contributions of local veterans, explained that it is difficult to sort out D-Day deaths and exactly where Kern’s brave World War II heroes died.
“While the invasion of Europe was important and very newsworthy for obvious reasons, the newspaper is filled with articles of fighting and dying all over the globe,” said Hooper, noting that the invasion of Saipan took place on June 15, just nine days after D-Day. “Plus, the losses over Europe in bombers, plus the naval war in the Atlantic and Pacific.”
But, at war’s end, The Bakersfield Californian memorialized in its Aug. 15, 1945, edition the 462 Kern County men officially recognized as dying in World War II. Research by Hooper’s students and others have brought that number up to more than 700 soldiers.
Private Langston was not the only local soldier recognized by The Californian for sacrificing on D-Day. A quick Internet search found mention of Corporal James C. Simmons’ parents being notified their son received the Silver Star for gallantry in action. Likewise, paratrooper William A. Price’s mother in Bakersfield received her son’s Purple Heart and presidential scroll after his death.
Langston was not left behind in Europe. Two years after the end of World War II, the soldier who died on the Omaha beachhead, was returned to his family in Bakersfield. Langston’s wife, Betty, young daughter, Sandra, parents, George and Sybol, sisters Estelea and Maxine, and brothers Kenneth and Bobby were there to welcome him home. The 22-year-old soldier was given full military honors and laid to rest in a grave overlooking the Panorama Bluffs.
The families of thousands of other soldiers chose to leave them where they fell – in the approximately two dozen military cemeteries in France that are being lovingly overseen by the people who remain grateful for the sacrifices made by Allied soldiers.
A few years ago, retired Bakersfield College professor and archivist Jerry Ludeke shared with Californian readers her family’s experience. Ludeke’s uncle was killed in action in 1944 leading his troops up a hill at the start of the Battle of the Bulge. The young captain is buried in the American Military Cemetery in Epinal, France.
“A beautiful tradition developed at the Epinal Cemetery, which is on land liberated by the Allied troops,” Ludeke said. “The townspeople adopted graves and contacted the families back in the states, sending them pictures and notes of thanks.”
For more than seven decades, the grateful French family and Ludeke’s family have exchanged visits, and kept each other in their hearts and thoughts.
A World War II coalition of nations brought together military armies and honorable people from around the globe to rid the world of ruthless, immoral despots. The political legacy was the creation of NATO, the most successful and enduring alliance the world has ever seen.
But the real legacy is what remains in our hearts.