Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.