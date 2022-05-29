Elizabeth Reimer was terrified. She was trapped in her car by a swarming mob and cars at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Mohawk Street, in northwest Bakersfield, with her 9-month-old daughter screaming in the back seat.
“My hands were shaking. I didn’t know what to do. I just knew that the cars were getting too close and they’re getting too close to hitting us with my daughter in the car,” she said, describing how she was caught in a violent “street takeover.” Her taillight was broken; car exterior dented and scratched; and some in the mob attempted to open her locked car door.
“It was the sheer number of people,” said Reimer. “They didn’t care. They didn’t care who they might hurt.”
That’s what happened on just an ordinary Saturday night in early May, when more than 300 cars blocked Bakersfield streets in a massive takeover. Drivers and spectators terrorized residents and assaulted police offices throughout the city.
The takeover began at Brundage Lane and A Street, with the mob fleeing to Mount Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street when police arrived, and then to Rosedale and Mohawk, then to Wible and Pacheco roads, and then to 17th and M streets.
At that downtown location, police pursued a takeover vehicle that was traveling at speeds reaching 100 mph. Police ended the pursuit, when the vehicle’s headlights were turned off and it started traveling down Union Avenue on the wrong side of the road. A sheriff’s helicopter followed the car until it crashed into a raised median on Oliver Street.
There were injuries from the night of terror. People were arrested. Illegal, deadly weapons were confiscated. This was not the first time Bakersfield streets were taken over by reckless criminals. Sadly, it won’t be the last.
Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong has been at the forefront of stiffening laws and punishments to curb illegal and often deadly sideshows. Last year, he authored AB 3, which passed the Legislature and was signed by the governor, which defined exhibitionist driving in the law, extended culpability to spectators and those who aid and abet and increased penalties.
In February, Fong co-authored AB 2000, which extends enforcement and penalties to parking lots. This month, the bill passed the Assembly on a bipartisan vote. It now is being considered in the state Senate.
Fong also is pushing for $5.5 million in state funds to be allocated to increased enforcement of these new laws to protect Californians.
“There are countless stories every week throughout California about illegal street races and dangerous sideshows shutting down streets, causing accidents, damaging neighborhoods, and endangering lives,” said Fong. “They are unpredictable, destructive and can lead to senseless deaths that devastate families.”
Tougher laws are a good start. But more is needed. Fong is correct that more money must be spent on enforcement. With takeover drivers drawn to events from throughout the state, this problem does not stop at a county’s border.
Stopping street racing and takeovers must be a high priority and a coordinated “team effort” involving all law enforcement agencies. Participants, who organize events through social media posts, must be tracked and information shared throughout state. Convince drivers and their fans that they will pay if they decide to play this way.
It must stop. It’s up to all of us to make that happen. If you encounter street racing, or hear about events on social media, report it to local law enforcement agencies. Get involved.
At a news conference last week, valley law enforcement officials vowed they will be out in full force to catch these reckless drivers and their fans this summer. Hold them to their word.
“The CHP remains steadfast in its commitment in reducing violent crimes on California’s roadways,” said Ceto Ortiz, chief of the CHP’s Central Division. “With proactive enforcement utilizing all our resources, such as our air and ground support units, we will prove a strong presence throughout the state.”