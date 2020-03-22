There are many unknowns about coronavirus, or COVID-19. But there is one thing we do know. We all must pitch in to keep people from becoming sick and dying.
On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom escalated the state’s efforts to control the spread of the new and highly spreadable virus by ordering Californians to stay home indefinitely. Exceptions are made for workers in “essential” jobs, as well as engaged in defined activities.
Newsom told reporters that he believes social pressure, rather than law enforcement, will result in the unprecedented order being followed and people staying at home.
“There’s a social contract here,” Newsom said. “People, I think, recognize the need to do more and meet this moment.”
Dr. Robert Winters, an infectious-disease specialist in Santa Monica, described coronavirus as “a potential brewing time bomb.” With the state projecting that 56 percent of Californians, or more than 25 million people, potentially could be infected with the coronavirus over the next eight weeks if drastic action isn’t taken, Newsom issued an unprecedented stay-at-home order.
The outbreak threatens to swamp California’s healthcare system, with the state estimating 4,000 to 20,000 additional hospital beds will be required for patient care. The ongoing limited testing and scarcity of testing supplies make precise predictions impossible.
While many coronavirus victims will experience mild symptoms, the most vulnerable people include the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. They are the ones most likely to require hospitalization and ventilators. A Los Angeles Times data analysis found the state only has 7,200 intensive care beds across more than 365 hospitals, or about one intensive-care bed for every 5,500 Californians. In total, the state has only about 72,000 hospital beds. State health officials estimate California hospitals now could handle a surge of patients of up to only 10,000.
Further crippling the state’s response is the critical shortage of basic medical supplies, including masks and surgical gloves, and the ventilators needed to combat the damage coronavirus inflicts on lungs.
Initially thought to be a greater threat to the elderly and medically compromised, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that among the first reported cases in the U.S., about 40 percent of those hospitalized by coronavirus were between the ages of 20 and 54. And people with no symptoms may be carrying the virus and exposing others.
The strategy behind Newsom’s stay-at-home order is to reduce contact and prevent people from spreading the virus. It is based on the positive results seen in other countries affected by the worldwide virus.
The hope is that the wave of new cases in California and throughout the U.S. can be reduced to allow hospitals to better handle the expected surge in patients. Newsom repeatedly has said that the next eight weeks are crucial to bending the curve and stopping the virus’s rapid spread. On Friday, hard-hit New York state took a similar action.
California’s stay-at-home order keeps open services including pharmacies, grocery stories, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stories, takeout and delivery restaurants, banks, gas stations, laundry services, and essential state and local government offices, including public safety. Closed are such venues as bars, nightclubs, entertainment, gyms, public events, convention centers and dine-in restaurants. The text of the order can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/img/N-33-20.pdf
“We’re going to keep the grocery stores open,” Newsom explained. “We’re going to make sure that you’re getting critical medical supplies. You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog.”
Earlier last week, the Trump administration also focused on “social distancing” to help control the virus’s spread. Americans were urged to practice “preventative measures” for 15 days that include such things as avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people; and avoiding going to work and school. Millions of American children have been sent home and their schools closed. Administration health officials also urged Americans to abstain from eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams acknowledged that these 15-day recommendations will likely not be enough to halt the virus’s spread. “But we really need to lean into it now so that we can bend the curve…,” he said.
And that’s what we all must do. We must “lean into it.” Recognize coronavirus is a real threat. Protect ourselves and those around us by obeying California’s stay-in-place order.