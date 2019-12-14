Accused of focusing only on President Trump’s impeachment, Democrats repeatedly tell us that they can walk and chew gum. They boast that since they took over control of the House of Representatives earlier this year, they have passed more than 275 bipartisan bills.
And to prove that point, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced last week that after months of intense negotiation with the White House, House Democrats now support the Trump administration’s proposed U.S. Mexico Canada trade agreement, or USMCA.
Trump immediately declared victory. His trade negotiator, Robert E. Lighthizer, hailed USMCA as “the best trade agreement in history.” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called it “the biggest and best trade agreement in the history of the world.”
Pelosi pronounced it a victory for the nation, the environment, labor, consumers and business.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it shelved, at least for the time being.
Until the Senate completes its expected January impeachment trial, USMCA will not be considered by the Senate. Apparently, McConnell does not believe Senate Republicans can walk and chew gum. McConnell wants senators first to confirm federal judges, pass spending bills and conduct an impeachment trial. Then they may get around to considering the trade agreement.
There are few things that Republicans and Democrats agree on these days. One is that 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement is outdated and needs to be fixed. The new agreement proposes to do that.
It also keeps Trump from following through with his threat to pull the U.S. out of NAFTA – a move that would have disastrous impacts on the economies of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
The flaws in NAFTA, combined with Trump’s tariff wars, are hurting all Americans and the thousands of businesses, including Kern County farmers, who keep the nation’s economy humming. The new agreement will open new markets to American businesses and level the competitive trading field.
A deal is at hand that will allow USMCA to be approved by Congress. To stall the Senate’s consideration until sometime in the future will endanger its passage forever.
“This modern trade deal is a clear victory for agriculture and our Central Valley, home to several of the nation’s top agricultural producing counties,” Bakersfield Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove contended in an opinion article published this week in The Californian.
McConnell doesn’t see it that way. McConnell told reporters last week, “From my perspective, it’s not as good as I had hoped.”
He and some other Republican senators refused to rush their consideration of USMCA. Since a “ceremonial signing” was held about a year ago, USMCA has awaited congressional approval. The agreement has been the focus of ongoing, contentious negotiations between House Democrats and Trump administration.
No agreement is “perfect.” By definition, negotiation means you win some and you lose some. Pelosi and Democrats won some for labor, the environment and intellectual property rights protection. Trump won a victory lap for leveling the economic playing field among the three countries and fulfilling a campaign promise.
The longer congressional bickering over USMCA drags on, the less likely an agreement will receive the bipartisan support it needs for its enactment. Like members of the House, members of the Senate can walk and chew gum. They can juggle their legislative duties – even an impeachment trial – and still approve USMCA.
The proposed agreement is not cast in cement. Initially, it will need to be reviewed, revised and extended by Congress in six years. After that, renewal comes in 16-year increments.
“After over a year of positive discussions in Congress and between nations, the time for action is now,” Grove said.