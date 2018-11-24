It’s hard to put into words the heartache we feel for the victims of the Camp Fire, in Butte County, and the Woolsey Fire, near Malibu. As of Friday, in Butte County alone, nearly 85 people had reported dead, 605 were still missing and about 14,000 homes had been destroyed. No doubt these number will continue to climb.
And now, as rain douses the fires, new dangers emerge. Mud slides threaten to wash away fire-ravaged mountainsides.
For many days, people in Bakersfield have been choking on the smoke from these wildfires. In fact, the smoke has floated across the nation, with people living as far away as New York seeing their skies cloud over.
This is a national disaster — just like the hurricanes that have ravaged the East Coast and the tornadoes that scraped the plains of the Midwest are national disasters.
It may have been difficult to feel thankfulness this past weekend in the face of such devastation. But we can all be thankful for at least one thing relative to these tragedies: the responses we've witnessed.
We have heard stories of great heroism and generosity. From Kern County, Bakersfield and communities throughout the nation, crews have been dispatched to fight the fires and search for those that the flames have claimed. An outpouring of money and supplies is helping sustained the thousands of people who have been displaced from their homes and jobs.
There will be much to do and many to help when the embers finally are extinguished.
And while some seek to assess blame and look for simplistic reasons for why California’s wildfires are becoming so common and increasingly destructive, we know there is no single finger to point, or one solution to be had.
For now, the focus must be on victims’ needs -- on providing compassionate aid and hope.
In these United States, we unite in response to disasters. Today it is California, tomorrow it will be Mississippi, or Oklahoma, or Alaska.
We are thankful that people — wherever they live — respond.
This has been a long weekend dedicated to giving thanks. We can find gratitude and inspiration in the stories and words of survivors, such as Rachelle Sanders, who was forced to flee as flames consumed her small mountain community of Paradise.
Sanders, 35, had just given birth by C-section to her third son, Lincoln, when the order came to evacuate her community hospital. Lifted into the front seat of a hospital worker’s sedan, Sanders slipped a mask over her newborn’s face and covered her own with her hospital gown. She wrapped her IV tubing over the vehicle’s rearview mirror.
She knew the driver only by his first name, David, as they headed down the mountain. But as flames peeled the paint from the sides of the car, she made David promise to take Lincoln and run if they became trapped.
After hours of inching their way along back roads, fire crews told Sanders and David to return to the hospital. Miraculously, it had been spared and it would be safer for them to “shelter in place.”
Hours later, Sanders was reunited with her husband, Chris, and their two other young sons.
As she told reporters about her harrowing experience, she reflected on the loss of her house and all her treasures.
But then she paused. Never before, she allowed, had she possessed so little and yet had so much to be thankful for.
In great trials there often can be found the truest reasons to give thanks.