Bakersfield City Council efforts to allow the keeping of chickens on residential lots have made proponents and opponents madder than wet hens, as they have egged each other on for months.
In September, a divided council approved ordinance changes to allow chickens to be raised on more than 83,000 residential lots in Bakersfield. But before the move went into effect, Citizens for the Preservation of R1 Zones, a group of opponents, filed a lawsuit claiming the city failed to study the environmental impacts. Implementation has been halted until Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Twisselman rules.
The citizens group is correct. This is not to say that “city slicker” chickens should be forever banned. Rather, the impact of keeping chickens on small residential lots should be studied and rules developed to protect neighbors from harm, including smells, noise and rodent infestation.
In a July report to the council, Bakersfield Development Services Director Christopher Boyle panned the idea and noted the city would be better served by “protecting the peace, quiet and quality-of-life issues that are of paramount concern for single-family neighborhoods.”
But the council overrode that recommendation and directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance allowing up to 12 chickens per residential lot.
City Attorney Ginny Gennaro exempted the proposal from complying with the California Environmental Quality Act, noting in a report to the council that “…there is no possibility that the adoption of these ordinances will have a significant effect on the environment.” She later told The Californian that the city relied on the “common sense” exemption that allows the government to bypass an environmental analysis.
But protests, including from real estate agents, to the proposal defies the “common sense” approach. And a simple stroll through the internet reveals chicken wars are raging from coast to coast. In California, some cities ban the birds, while others limit flock sizes, require permits and average $40 annual fees.
The council directed Gennaro to draft an easy-to-follow ordinance, without many restrictions and no permit requirements. And that she did. She explained she crafted it to resemble Kern County’s ordinance. It was an odd reference, since the city often boasts of having stricter rules to preserve a higher quality of urban living than found in the “rural” county.
The council approved the ordinance in September by a 4-3 vote — with Councilmen Willie Rivera, Andrae Gonzales and Bob Smith, and Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan voting yes; and Councilmen Chris Parlier, Ken Weir and Bruce Freeman voting no.
The new rule required changing several city ordinances and includes a tiered system that increases the number of allowed chickens, with a maximum of 12; allows chickens to roam around a confined backyard, but requires them to be secured in a coop at night; and requires enclosures to be clean, dry, odor-free and sanitary.
“Hen manure, hen odor, or other hen-related substances shall not be perceptible beyond the property boundaries such that it would cause discomfort or disturb persons.” Noisy roosters are banned and hen noises should not “cause discomfort or annoyance.”
City slickers might be surprised to learn that chickens can be pretty noisy.
Chicken Whisperer magazine — you have to love that name — notes, “When one (hen) lays an egg, the rest sing out in praise of it.” Humorist Mark Twain noted, “Often a hen who has merely laid an egg cackles as if she laid an asteroid.”
Missing from Bakersfield’s now-stalled chicken ordinance are such typical provisions requiring building inspection of large coops; designating how chicken waste and body parts are disposed of; and prohibiting the slaughtering of animals in backyards.
Rather than the city wasting tax dollars defending this ordinance, it’s time to go back to the drawing board. The proposal should be sent to the Planning Commission for expanded public hearings and environmental review, and enactment only if neighbors can be protected.