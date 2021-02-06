Bakersfield City Council members decided last week not to play chicken with a controversial ordinance. They did the right thing. The fight would be too costly and foolish.
On a 4-3 vote, council members Wednesday night repealed an ordinance passed in September to allow up to 12 chickens to be raised on more than 83,000 residential lots throughout the city. Before the ordinance could go into effect on Nov. 20, Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones, residents opposed to raising hens in city backyards, filed a lawsuit and the council temporarily halted its enactment.
At Wednesday’s meeting, City Attorney Ginny Gennaro advised that the looming legal battle would likely cost taxpayers a minimum of $200,000 to $400,000 — even more if appeals are filed.
The crux of the lawsuit challenging a series of rule changes to accommodate backyard hen operations is not the pros and cons of the activity. Rather it is that the city failed to study its environmental impacts.
The city’s Developmental Services director had advised against the ordinance changes, saying the city would be better served by “protecting the peace, quiet and quality-of-life issues that are of paramount concern for single-family neighborhoods.”
In a report to the council in September, Gennaro said “…there is no possibility that the adoption of these ordinances will have a significant effect on the environment.” She later told The Californian that the city relied on the “common sense” exemption that allows the government to bypass an environmental analysis.
But protests, including from Realtors, to the proposed ordinance defied the “common sense” approach. And a simple stroll through the internet reveals backyard chicken wars are raging in cities from coast to coast. In California, some cities ban the birds, while others strictly limit flock sizes, require permits and caging rules, and impose annual fees averaging $40 to inspect and enforce rules.
Instead, hen-supporting council members instructed Gennaro to draft an easy-to-follow ordinance, without many restrictions, and no permit requirements or annual fee.
Consider, city residents have to pay an annual fee – called a license – just to have a dog. So, why no fee and permit to oversee a flock of chickens in city backyards? A permit and fee would provide a regulatory system to monitor such things as noise, odors, insect and rodent problems, and waste disposal.
The council vote to approve the ordinance in September was 4-3, with Councilmen Willie Rivera, Andrae Gonzales and Bob Smith, and Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan voting yes; and Councilmen Chris Parlier, Ken Weir and Bruce Freeman voting no.
But in the November election, Patty Gray replaced retiring Councilwoman Sullivan. Gray was the swing vote on Wednesday to repeal the ordinance.
“I did not think it was prudent to go into a lawsuit to cost the taxpayers money. When I ran my campaign, I ran it to be a good steward for taxpayer-funded dollars. These are people who have worked hard, taxpayers. So, I am going to be watching out for them as well as for other people,” Gray said, noting the potential impact to property values, which was a concern brought up by the Bakersfield Association of Realtors among others, was also a factor in her vote.
Beyond repealing the ordinance, the City Council voted Wednesday to mandate that a future hen ordinance have the support of at least four council members before it even can be considered. Previously, a single council member could refer an item to a committee, and as long as the committee chair did not object, the item would be moved forward.
A future hen ordinance also should be scrutinized by the city’s planning staff, public hearings before the Planning Commission and additional public hearings before the City Council before approval.
Wednesday’s vote was not a “never say never” decision. Rather, it was a cautious and limited approach that will protect city residents from the potential nuisance of having chickens as neighbors.
Backyard hen advocates still can work on another proposal that will balance their desires with protecting their neighbors.