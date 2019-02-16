When Bakersfield officials urged city residents to vote last November for a 1 percent increase in the city’s sales tax rate to help pay for essential municipal services, they promised to provide public oversight to insure the approximately $50 million raised each year would be properly and equitably spent.
But when Bakersfield City Council members appointed nine people to an oversight committee earlier this month, that promise produced a watchdog group that fails to reflect the city’s rich diversity.
As outrage grows over the exclusive, convoluted and obscure process used to appoint members, Bakersfield’s elected City Council members must take steps to expand and diversify the makeup of the oversight committee.
Of the nine people appointed to the committee, only one is a woman — a Latina, who heads a hospital’s foundation. Six members are white men. And all but two live in affluent northwest and southwest Bakersfield neighborhoods. The other two live in northeast Bakersfield. No member of the committee lives in central, south or southeast Bakersfield.
Eighty-seven people applied to serve on the nine-member committee. They included three CEOs, two lawyers, a Stanford-educated engineer and a manager of more than $3 billion in pensions. None of those people were selected. Instead, all but two of the people appointed by the City Council were those recommended by a Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce-led coalition.
Committee membership is a list of the cream of Bakersfield’s professional and business leaders. No doubt, these people are well qualified. They are commended for their willingness to serve on the committee, which will meet at least twice a year.
But the lack of diversity — particularly in ethnicity, gender and geography — has prompted justified howls from women’s groups, minorities and others who feel they have been left holding the sales tax bag but given no voice in how the money is spent.
Measure N on the November 2018 ballot read: “To prevent cuts/improve 911 emergency response, police/fire protection, anti-gang/drug units, neighborhood police patrols; rapid response to assaults, robberies, gang violence, home burglaries; crime prevention; address homelessness; retain, attract jobs/businesses; unrestricted general revenue purposes; shall the measure be adopted approving an ordinance establishing a one-cent sales tax providing $50,000,000 annually until ended by voters, requiring independent audits, citizens oversight, all funds for Bakersfield.”
When Measure N passed by the skin of its political teeth, it was up to the City Council to make good on the promised oversight by creating a citizens’ committee.
Responding to criticism of the committee’s lopsided composition, City Councilman Bob Smith said, “I don’t know why it went the way it did. … I think we have great people. Diversity is a great thing, but that’s the way it turned out.”
Huh? Really, City Council members can't explain how the committee ended up as it did?
Here’s how it happened: Committee members were appointed at-large, rather than as City Council appointments are routinely made – by geographical City Council wards. Council members used a series of votes to whittle down the applicants to nine. In advance, the decision was made to give priority to the Chamber of Commerce-led coalition’s recommendations.
Leadership requires accountability for decisions, including appointments. The City Council cannot wash its hands of the outcome of their flawed appointment process.
The City Council must correct the mess it made: Expand the committee to include diverse appointments — one additional member from each of the seven City Council wards.
This would also be the smart thing to do. Unlike most tax increase measures placed before voters, Measure N omitted a “sunset clause” that would require city officials after a few years to return to voters for permission to continue the tax. Measure N simply continues “until ended by voters.”
So, unless voters are satisfied that the promise of public oversight is being kept, they just might decide to end this tax.