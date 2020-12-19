Anyone old enough to remember using a rotary telephone will probably remember what they did as children on Christmas Day.
After waking up early and opening presents, they likely gathered with their parents around a clunky telephone to wish Merry Christmas to family members living thousands of miles away. People back then just didn’t travel like they do today. It was “normal” for families to be apart during the holidays.
Children would dutifully thank their Aunt Dorothy for the blouses she gave them, although they were often two sizes too big. And they wouldn’t mention that Uncle Hank once again left the price tags on his presents so the children would know exactly how much he spent.
Their mother, like others the world over, would admonish the children to be grateful for what they received, rather than fuss about what they didn’t.
This year will feel a bit like that long ago Christmas morning. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths raging in Kern County and throughout the nation, Americans are being urged to forgo large family gatherings this holiday season.
We are told to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with only our immediate families – that means the people we live with. Do not travel. Wear face masks if we must leave our homes. Keep at least six feet of distance from all people we encounter. Wash our hands often.
While we are seeing encouraging reports that new vaccines to combat the deadly coronavirus now are being distributed, this is no time to ignore basic public health precautions. Vaccines are in short supply. Priority is being given to health care providers and the vulnerable elderly in nursing homes. Medical experts predict widespread distribution of vaccines will not be realized until this summer.
Meanwhile, the United States is experiencing a surge of cases on top of the expected fall surge. The upcoming winter months are predicted to be grim, with cases overflowing hospitals and deaths continuing to mount.
Bluntly stated, we flunked our Thanksgiving test. Americans were urged not to travel, avoid family gatherings and isolate. Instead, there were a record number of flights during the Thanksgiving weekend. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, nearly 1.2 million people flew across country in packed airplanes.
Days later, the lethal spread of the disease resulted in hospital occupancy rates exceeding 90 percent in many counties throughout the nation. Kern County and California imposed greater restrictions on businesses and individual behavior.
This year, we won’t have to gather around an old rotary phone and only hear the voices of our loved ones. There are all sorts of ways – Zoom chats, iPhone FaceTime and numerous mobile apps – that can connect us to far away family members who loved us enough to keep their distance.
While we may not be able to feel and touch these loved ones, we can hear their voices and see their faces. We can share the joy of the season in a safe way so that we and they will be around to celebrate with us in a more traditional way next year.
Author Bill McKibben writes, “There is no ideal Christmas; only the one Christmas you decide to make as a reflection of your values, desires, affections, traditions.”
Christmas 2020 may be far from “ideal.” But it can and should be meaningful and rewarding if we follow our values and the desire to protect those we love.
The best Christmas gift we can give this year is to wear a mask and protect our family from the coronavirus. The life we save may be our own, or our loved ones’.
Novelist Karli Perrin reminds us, “It’s easy to forget that life is the greatest gift of all.”
Make this Christmas about protecting life.