Are you tested daily for coronavirus? Must people who are allowed to get near you required to first be tested?
If your answer is no, then don’t take your lead from the mask-rejecting president. Take it from the federal health experts, who urge us to wear face masks. Take it from your local and state health officials, who are closely watching the spread of the deadly pandemic in California.
The president has said wearing a mask is not his style and he has made fun of people who do wear them. Recently he told a reporter that some people — Democrats — who wear masks are just trying to make him look bad.
Hogwash. Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It is a matter of life and death. Wearing a mask may keep you from contracting the virus and from passing it along to someone else.
As cases spiked in California this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered indoor activities in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums in Kern County and 18 other counties be curtailed for at least three weeks. It may be just a taste of more restrictions to come if people insist on crowding into public spaces, where they refuse to wear face masks and socially distance – keep at least six feet away from other people.
Wearing a face mask, socially distancing and washing your hands are simple, common sense steps that will keep the coronavirus from spreading and will allow state and local economies to reopen. And then, just maybe, we all will be able to one day go back to “normal” — or whatever a post-pandemic normal will look like.
Watching infection rates and hospitalizations spike in his state of Florida, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio put it more bluntly: “Just wear the damn mask.”
While wearing a face mask is an effective pandemic control strategy, it has morphed into a cultural and political battle. There are all sorts of reasons people say they won’t wear face mask. Some contend it violates their constitutional rights. Others just don’t think it’s necessary. Some men believe it makes them look wimpy.
Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney was so frustrated by the wimpy argument that she tweeted: “Real men wear masks.” She included a photo of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, a heart transplant recipient, wearing a mask.
“There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what’s necessary to stop the virus,” Cheney wrote on Twitter.
Cheney and Rubio are not the only Republicans who are encouraging Americans to wear face masks and take other precautions.
As the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States has shifted from urban areas in the north to the South and Southwest, including California, other Republicans are sounding the alarm and calling for more people to start wearing face masks.
The increasing numbers of cases and hospitalizations cannot be denied. They cannot be dismissed as just resulting from more testing. The surge in hospitalizations, which has resulted in ICU beds being filled in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and other states, is the result of people actually becoming seriously ill and dying.
With Kern County making it to the state’s “watch list” because of its increasing numbers of infections and hospitalizations, local officials are pleading with residents to wear face masks and with business owners to require that customers wear face masks if they want to be served.
“A big part of making sure that the community is wearing mask are businesses helping out with this. It’s a very, very easy thing to do,” said Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.
No matter how much we want to wish this lethal virus away, it won’t be abated until we all do our part. That’s not a Republican or Democratic thing; it’s not a political or “personal freedom” issue. It’s simply what we can do to help conquer this pandemic and restore the nation’s physical and economic health.
It’s not too much to ask or expect from any of us.