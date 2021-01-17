The inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the 46th president of the United States is scheduled to take place at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday.
It is traditionally a time for much celebration and inspirational speech making. The incoming president’s supporters, family and friends, as well as political dignitaries and world leaders join average Americans on the National Mall to celebrate the cornerstone of American democracy – the peaceful transition of governance.
There usually is a parade during the day and grand balls in the evening. The outgoing president and his wife graciously welcome the incoming president and his wife to the White House. On the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office is a hand-written welcome note and good wishes.
But this is not a traditional year. The inauguration is shrouded in anxiety and fear. Outgoing President Trump has spent months pushing the false story – one debunked by more than 60 court rulings and supported by scant evidence – that Democrats stole the election from him.
Stop the Steal, a Trump mantra supported by party leaders, including Bakersfield’s Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, was used to work into a frenzy far right extremists, who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the congressional Electoral College vote count.
The Capitol was ransacked. Rioters demand Republican Vice President Mike Pence be hanged. With zip-tie restraints in hand, they searched for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Republican McCarthy told The Californian that rioters entered his office with zip ties, as well. Five people died, including a Capitol police office officer, who was struck over the head with a fire extinguisher, a woman who was shot by Capitol police, and three rioters, who died of heart attacks or strokes. Another Capitol police officer later died by suicide.
Trump and others, including right wing pundits, have contended leftist antifa sympathizers were embedded in the mob.
McCarthy, a Trump ally, who talked to the president on Monday, disputed that. “I said, ‘No, the people arrested, they’re MAGA’” – supporters of the president’s Make America Great Again movement.
Last week, the House of Representatives, on a bipartisan vote, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats, impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection based on his remarks to the mob before they attacked the Capitol. Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. The impeachment will move to the Senate for a trial and possible conviction. McCarthy voted against impeachment. Republican Rep. David Valadao of Hanford, who represents portions of Kern County, voted to impeach Trump.
Law enforcement agencies report extremists are planning more attacks in all state capitals, as well as the District of Columbia, in the run-up to Biden’s inauguration.
A nationwide law enforcement hunt is underway to arrest rioters. More than 100 already have been charged with federal crimes.
Law enforcement and congressional investigations are underway to determine why the Capitol police were so unprepared for the siege, which had been planned online for months. President Trump repeatedly urged protesters to come to D.C. on Jan. 6 for a “wild” time.
At a rally just before the attack on the Capitol, the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, worked up the riotous crowd with a call for “trial by combat.” Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks urged participants to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” And the president’s son, Don Jr., told the crowd to send the message that “this isn’t the Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”
Republican and Democrat congressional leaders, including Bakersfield’s McCarthy, must demand answers. What left the Capitol so vulnerable to the Jan. 6 attack? What must be done to protect America against domestic and international terrorists?
In the weeks and months ahead, we must identify and punish those involved. Protect our democracy.