Highway 99 is not just a few lanes of asphalt running through the middle of the state. It is California’s most heavily traveled state highway. It’s California’s Main Street, as it veers through the hearts of many Central Valley cities, between Red Bluff and Bakersfield.
Generations of Californians have driven State Route 99, which has the thump-thump-thump of a working road. People who drive 99 have a purpose. They are going to work, delivering products, moving machinery around, taking families home.
From farm trucks to sports cars, vehicles have been speeding up and down 99 for decades -- and likely they will continue for many years to come. Stretches of the highway are spectacularly beautiful. But for the most part, 99 is as common as a pair of overalls.
But it’s the Valley’s highway. We honor and respect it.
So, when a bunch of bureaucrats threw shade on 99 this month, the disrespect riled us up and we realized that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise to have all of the state’s “Regions Rise Together” was just political hooey. It didn’t seem to include the Central Valley.
Recognized as California’s “green governor,” Newsom has advanced a generally commendable environmental agenda. But his recent executive order and his Department of Transportation’s proposed highway spending plan rightly is angering Central Valley folks.
Newsom’s executive order calls for $5 billion in highway improvement money to be spent instead on rail and innovative greenhouse gas-reducing projects.
On Oct. 1, Caltrans staff unveiled plans to eliminate two long-anticipated Highway 99 expansion projects – cutting $9 million intended to add lanes to a congested section of 99 in Madera County and $8 million to add lanes to a section in Tulare County.
Adding insult to Central Valley injury – actually to its decades-long fatal traffic accident count – they proposed deletion of a $15.5 million project intended to widen a stretch of Highway 46, between the Kern County line and the Cholame “Y” intersection in San Luis Obispo County.
Plagued by tragic head-on collisions, Highway 46 is used by Bakersfield and south valley residents to drive to the coast. Residents, politicians and this newspaper have long demanded Caltrans make the highway safer by adding lanes and shoulders.
These proposed cuts will allow Caltrans to create a $61 million reserve fund that might someday pay for some unspecified rail or green projects.
A large chunk of highway improvement money comes from the Legislature’s 2017 passage of Senate Bill 1, which raised the state’s gas tax for 10 years. In 2018, when tax opponents placed Proposition 6 on the ballot to repeal the tax, Californians gulped hard, defeated the measure and retained the tax.
Of course, voters expected their hard-earned taxes would be spent on fixing their worn and congested highways, including Highways 99 and 46. Who knew, that $5 billion would be diverted to other things and $61 million just squirreled away?
Blindsided Central Valley officials are calling this “bait and switch.” Bakersfield’s former Congressman Bill Thomas at a hearing last week called it “asinine.”
We agree. Highway 99 is an important transportation corridor that supports California’s economy. As an increasing number of cars and trucks use the highway, traffic congestion and air pollution has increased. Federal highway safety officials have identified it as one of the nation’s most deadly, accident-prone routes.
For residents and businesses in Kern County -- at the route’s most southern end -- the highway is necessary for local travel and critically important for economic development.
The plan to delete the Highway 99 and 46 projects from the construction schedule is short-sighted and callous. When asked about the outrage over Caltrans’ proposal, Gov. Newsom stalled a Fresno reporter by saying, “I’ll have to take a look at the details.”
We’ll save him some time. Here are the CliffNotes for the 200-page proposal: It stinks!