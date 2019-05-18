Be prepared. As California heads into the peak wildfire season, which historically begins in June, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is planning massive blackouts affecting millions of people.
Just last week, CalFire confirmed that now bankrupted PG&E caused the massive Camp Fire in November, when its transmission line sparked during high winds. The Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise was nearly destroyed, 85 people were killed and about 15,000 homes left in ashes.
CalFire’s findings in what is considered the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century have been sent to the Butte County district attorney’s office, which is considering criminal charges against the utility company. State fire investigators also have determined PG&E equipment failures caused 18 wildfires in 2017. They referred 12 of those for possible criminal prosecution. PG&E has estimated that its total liability from the Camp fire in Paradise and the 2017 wildfires could reach $30 billion.
But this is not an editorial about PG&E’s years-long neglect of its energy transmission systems. However, you would think a nation capable of sending a man to the moon would by now have figured out how to strengthen electrical lines to prevent them from snapping and setting wildfires. Utility officials estimate it will take at least five years to make PG&E’s electrical grid “sturdier.”
This isn’t even an editorial about climate change and how it is causing California’s “traditional” wildfire season now to stretch all year long. Not even this year’s drought-ending rains have tamed these wildfires. In fact, they have created more vegetation and fuel for what is expected to be more deadly wildfires.
No, this editorial is about how PG&E, which has delayed upgrading a century-old transmission system and has neglected routine maintenance, now owes its customers better preparation for the painful, dangerous, blackout-plagued years ahead.
The utility company already has warned the Northern California city of Calistoga, which experienced a two-day wildfire-related blackout in October, that it could experience as many as 15 such blackouts this year as PG&E expands its shutdown zones and its outage frequency.
And while the company says it will work to get power restored to customers within a day after a shutoff, PG&E’s vice president of electric operations, Aaron Johnson, concedes the power could be out for as many as five days.
Company officials promise that in advance of the wildfire season, they will hold community meetings and practice exercises with local government agencies to explain its shutdown plans, which could affect 5.4 million people when high winds blow and local and regional transmission lines are threatened. Hello, the wildfire season is just two weeks away. Is PG&E just now getting around to this?
They promise to launch a public preparedness campaign, set up “resiliency centers,” where limited power supplies will be made available, and identify medically fragile customers whose lifelines are connected to the electric grid.
To understand what happens in a PG&E blackout, consider Calistoga’s experience last fall. Plunged into darkness, power to homes and businesses was shut down. Food rotted. Communications lines were severed. City officials were unable to even communicate with PG&E to coordinate a response. The “reverse 911” warning system was inoperable. Gas could not be pumped. Vulnerable residents were left stranded.
PG&E is beyond slow in its effort to prepare its customers for the pain that looms ahead in these certain widespread blackouts. And while Gov. Gavin Newsom has earmarked $17 million in his budget to help cities and counties cope, even that is not enough.
A focused, coordinated effort to help PG&E customers survive these blackouts must begin immediately. Bakersfield city government, Kern County government, emergency services, healthcare providers and residents must be brought together to prepare and execute response plans.
California has not experienced widespread power outages since the rolling blackouts during the electric deregulation fiasco of 2000-01. It was painful then. This will be worse.