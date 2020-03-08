The likelihood that we might not know until sometime in April the official results of the March 3 California primary — including the tally in Kern County — is not a shocker. What are shockers are reports of hours-long waits in line to vote in some California cities and equipment failures.
Long ago, state lawmakers began their march to make it easier for Californians to vote. Much of that involved the increasing use of mailed-in ballots, which require time-consuming, count-delaying validations of signatures and voter information.
Then came laws like Motor Voter, which registers people to vote at the DMV and increases the pool of potential voters. Layered on top of that was the law that allows mailed-in ballots to be counted even if they arrive days after the voting ends, as long as they are post marked on Election Day.
And just a few days ago, a new state law went into effect allowing Californians to register to vote on Election Day at local polling places and voting centers.
The bottom line is that California lawmakers have opened the door wide to welcome voters. But it appears they oversold their ability to accommodate all who walk through. They over-promised and apparently under-staffed their ever-expanding campaign of voter inclusion.
Adding to concerns over the voting system in Kern County was a mass exodus of high-ranking, veteran elections officials in the months leading up to the March 3 Super Tuesday primary.
Although Mary Bedard is the elected County Clerk and Registrar of Voters, day-to-day management of the Elections Division is handled by her chief deputy, who was Karen Rhea, until she retired last year. She was replaced by Jackie St. George, an elections supervisor who has worked in elections departments in northern California, as well as Nevada and Colorado. Depending on who is telling the story, St. George’s departure just days before the March 3 election was either due to retirement or a personnel matter. Also retiring in Rhea’s wake were Abbe Shugart, assistant registrar of voters, Sarah Webb, chief deputy registrar, and Renea Westfall, election process coordinator.
Beyond the obvious question about why all these women left is: What affect did the departures have on the present delays in counting the primary election vote and its outcome?
Long lines and technical problems were reported throughout California on March 3. Election officials in 15 counties could not connect to the statewide voter registration database. Sporadically throughout the day, the Secretary of State’s website also was offline.
But Los Angeles County was the poster child of what one voter described as a “unholy mess.” Some voters reported waiting four hours or more in lines to cast their ballots, as Los Angeles County consolidated about 4,500 neighborhood voting locations into 978 voting centers, which were touted as being “more efficient.” But county elections officials misjudged the demand, understaffed the locations and failed to adequately train workers.
The rollout of the county’s new $300 million electronic Voting Solutions for All People, or VASP system, also was marred by technical problems, including paper jams and software glitches, that prevented even longtime voters from being recognized and requiring increased use of “provisional ballots,” which adds to the growing delay in vote counting. Statewide, an estimated 3.5 million ballots have yet to be counted.
Especially frustrating is the fact that Secretary of State Alex Padilla and his elections overseers knew about the flaws in Los Angeles County’s system, but “conditionally” approved its use anyway, with the idea that problems could be fixed in time for the November general election.
In the wake of the March 3 election fiasco, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is calling for a “forensic autopsy” to identify what went wrong. Supervisors in every county, including Kern, should demand the same thing.
Require county election officials to report back with details about how voting was handled, problems identified and corrective action that will be taken before the November election.
Americans have spent a lot of time — actually years — fretting about the real threat of “foreign interference” in U.S. elections.
But last week’s California primary demonstrated that we also are quite capable of shooting ourselves in the foot.
It was a disgrace. Elections officials — beginning at the top with Secretary of State Padilla — must be held accountable. Shame on us if we allow this to continue.