Sides are squaring off in a long-brewing, escalating war between charter school advocates and teachers’ unions. Unless a truce is negotiated, California students and their parents will be casualties.
A package of “reform” bills aimed at derailing California’s publicly financed charter schools, including those in Kern County, is steamrolling through the Legislature. The ham-fisted bills propose to cap the number of California charter schools and block charter schools from appealing local school districts’ decisions.
Under current law, county boards of education and the State Board of Education can overrule a local school districts’ denial of a charter school application. The proposed reforms would give local school districts the final say. The impact a proposed charter school could have on a district’s budget can be considered in denying an application.
Advocates contend the proposed reforms could be a death blow to charter schools that provide educational alternatives to students when their public schools fail. Teachers’ unions contend the growth of charter schools must be checked because they are draining tax dollars away from public schools.
The truth exists somewhere in the middle. And all public-school financial problems cannot be blamed on the diversion of funds to charter schools. The increased costs of teachers’ pay, pensions and health care also are straining public school districts’ budgets.
A legislative compromise must be reached that will allow charter schools to continue to offer effective educational alternatives, while at the same time protecting the public-school system that serves most California students.
The buck stops with Gov. Gavin Newsom to help negotiate that compromise.
Charter schools in California are publicly funded, nonprofit organizations run by volunteer boards of directors. Commonly, their teachers are not union members. About 10 percent of California’s 6.2 million public-school students attend charter schools.
Of the more than 1,300 charter schools in California, the two Grimmway Academy campuses in Shafter and Arvin, and the two Wonderful College Prep Academy campuses in Delano and Lost Hills in Kern County are considered success stories. Those academies were created by local agricultural companies to benefit employees’ families and communities.
During a recent interview with The Californian, Barbara Grimm-Marshall, founding president and CEO of the Grimm Family Education Foundation and Grimmway Academy, expressed alarm over the reform bills and the potential harm they may cause.
The proposed legislation also has divided two national civil rights organizations. The National Action Network, which was founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton in the early 1990s, opposes the legislation, claiming it will disproportionately hurt black communities. The NAACP contends the reforms are long overdue.
Last month, Gov. Newsom signed into law SB 126, which requires charter schools to obey the same open meeting laws and accountability rules, including conflicts of interest rules, that are imposed on traditional public schools.
Although Newsom campaigned for governor with teachers’ union backing and a promise to reform charter schools, the transparency law the governor signed was a compromise that in the end was not opposed by charter school advocates.
Similarly, the governor must help negotiate changes to the now-pending reforms to assure California students receive a quality, publicly-financed education wherever it is offered – in a charter or public school.
At Newsom’s request, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond created a task force to study the impact of charter schools on local public school districts. Recommendations are expected to be released July 1.
The challenge will be to hold off union-supporting legislators who want to jump the gun.
Democratic Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, chairman of the Assembly Education Committee and a longtime teacher, is vowing to pass quick reforms.
Contending the Legislature “should act today,” the Long Beach assemblyman said last week, “We should not wait for a committee that is outside this building to come and tell us what to do.”
There is no rush to act. Legislators must take the time to base charter school reforms on solid facts, not blind allegiance to political allies.