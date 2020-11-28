Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is regarded as the kickoff of a traditionally frenzied holiday buying spree. But in pandemic-plagued 2020, it was not the same. As the coronavirus spreads through communities, including Bakersfield and Kern County, many people avoided the crush of Black Friday shopping – passing up on sales and opting for online purchases.
That justified caution should not rule out buying from local retailers, including local restaurants and local service providers.
If we are to return to “normal” – whatever that will look like when the pandemic is brought under control and vaccines are distributed – we must include all of our favorite stores and restaurants.
With spring shutdowns imposed early in the pandemic and now with additional restrictions, including a statewide curfew, imposed to curb a spike in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, local businesses are financially struggling.
In September, the business review website Yelp reported that 60 percent of the nation’s business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic had become permanent. As the pandemic now rages again, even more businesses will not be able to hang on.
The tapestry of Bakersfield’s culture and quality of life is stitched together by the rich diversity of our local businesses. We must play a part in assuring that these businesses will survive, and be the foundation of a bright future and robust local economy.
The rule of thumb is that for every $100 you spend at a locally-owned small business, $68 remains in the community to pay employee wages, create jobs, fund local government services and support local charities.
Taking the easy way out and buying online from ecommerce giants, such as Amazon and others, for the most part sends local dollars out of our community and out of state. And it often is not the most cost-effective buying option.
Beginning early in the pandemic, when people were locked down in their homes – either by government edict, or fear – business analysts were reporting a creeping increase in online prices.
According to the last several monthly Adobe Digital Economic Index reports, consumers are getting less and less for their online dollars. It’s called “supply and demand” – companies specializing in ecommerce have the supplies and pandemic weary consumers are increasing the demand.
So, before you hit the “place order” button on the mega-ecommerce company’s website, check local prices and services.
Today, most local companies have websites that list products and services, and offer online amenities including home delivery and curbside pickup. Likely their prices are competitive and their services are more flexible and accommodating.
Local businesses have become creative. With indoor dining on hold and shopping limited, outside dining, curbside pickup and home deliveries are increasing. Often restaurants and retail stores offer one-day specials and other promotions to attract customers.
We all have favorite local retail stores and restaurants. Check out their websites for offers and to better understand their expanded services. Call and ask to be added to their email alerts and add their Twitter feeds to learn about pop-up sales and other promotions.
Already we are seeing deliveries from nationwide ecommerce companies being delayed by cutbacks in the U.S. Postal Service and an avalanche of customer orders. As the holidays approach, don’t count on these companies to beat Santa for Christmas deliveries.
But you can count on local companies to provide prompt deliveries and curbside pickups that are sure to make holidays less stressful and more enjoyable.
Taking the easy way out – clicking “place order” on an out-of-state website – may not be the best way to give gifts and celebrate the holidays this year. With a little thought, you can help yourself and Bakersfield’s businesses by taking the extra step of going LOCAL.