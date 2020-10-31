We might not all agree on the candidates we support, but we probably agree that this is one of the most exciting and consequential elections in our lifetime. And it has been made unpredictable by fears of a pandemic that has touched off an avalanche of mailed-in ballots.
Paul Mitchell, the vice president of California-based Political Data Inc., notes that the increased pace of voter registration and returned mailed ballots has been extraordinary. “It’s nothing close to anything we’ve ever seen.”
To curb the spread of the coronavirus at crowded voting polls on Election Day, all active registered California voters were mailed ballots on Oct. 5. Within just a few days, county elections officials throughout the state began receiving returns. By mid-October, hundreds of thousands of ballots came back. As of last week, about 36 percent had been returned.
Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at USC, told reporters this increase in early voting is so active this year because of voter enthusiasm, ballot and personal safety concerns, and a sense of relief. “A lot of the voters, I think, are excited or nervous about the election and want to know that their vote is in.”
Figuring out what that means for election results will have to wait until polls are closed on Tuesday. Mitchell notes that many of the ballots are being returned by older voters, who voted faithfully every election. Fewer ballots have been returned by first-time and younger voters. It’s unclear if the vote is just being front-loaded, or if there is a real surge in voting.
Mailed-in ballots require validating and extra handling. In past elections, this extra processing has bogged down vote counting. Returning ballots so early this year will give elections officials a jump on the count and results may be known sooner.
Because of a love for “tradition,” or out of necessity, many Kern voters still will cast their ballots in person on Election Day. Expecting a large turnout, election officials have been training poll workers how to assist voters and how to follow state COVID-19 protocols — wearing masks, socially distancing and sanitizing equipment.
Kern will have more polling sites open on Tuesday than were available for the March primary. However, some locations have changed to accommodate the need for more space to spread out voters. And while voters will be expected to wear face masks, those who refuse to do so will be accommodated with curbside voting.
Voters must surrender the ballots they received in the mail at their polling places, otherwise they will have to vote “provisionally” — meaning their votes will not be counted until it is confirmed they also did not cast a mail ballot.
Although the deadline for registering to vote in the general election was Oct. 19, same-day registration will be accommodated at the polls on Tuesday. Again, these latecomers will be required to cast provisional ballots.
The intensity of the national and local political campaigns has spawned unfounded accusations of voter fraud with the intent to discredit results. In response, fervent supporters are vowing to show up at polls to “guard” the process.
While “poll watchers” — a benign group of political operatives — are common at polls, attempts to intimidate voters violate state laws. Intimidating voters, carrying a gun in close proximity to a vote center, lingering outside a vote center in a security guard uniform, tampering with voting equipment, electioneering with signs, clothing or speech within 100 feet of a vote center are criminal offenses.
For this election to go smoothly, be patient; trust Kern’s competent elections staff; and be confident in America’s electoral system.
Be part of the excitement. VOTE Tuesday. Let your voice be heard!