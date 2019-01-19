Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s announced plans to file for bankruptcy by the end of January is the second act of a tragedy that millions of Californians – including about 100,000 people and businesses in Bakersfield and Kern County – have endured for nearly two decades.
State energy regulators, legislators who set energy policy, and company officials have failed Californians. PG&E has focused more on profits than safety. Regulators and legislators have focused more on pleasing California’s largest utility company than on providing oversight.
As a result, customers have been stuck with paying higher utility bills to cover the cost of PG&E’s negligence.
The looming PG&E bankruptcy will impose even more pain. In addition to ratepayers, the likely casualties will be company employees who face layoffs. PG&E employs about 400 people in Kern County. PG&E retirees may see their pensions cut.
California's efforts to combat the effects of climate change, which contribute to the persistent droughts and bone-dry forests, also will be casualties.
To free California’s electricity grid from carbon dioxide emissions, the state has pushed PG&E and other utility companies to support energy efficiency and to buy more expensive renewable energy from solar and wind energy providers, such as those in eastern Kern County. Renewable energy contracts will be easy targets for a cost-cutting bankruptcy judge.
Expect PG&E’s bankruptcy to be a complex, politically charged battle that pits wildfire victims, ratepayers, renewable energy providers and lenders against each other.
PG&E provides electricity and gas service to customers from Bakersfield north to the Oregon border. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2001, during California’s botched energy deregulation experiment. The scheme left much of California’s energy supply in the hands of private generators, who created artificial shortages that spiked prices.
In 2001, PG&E was viewed as a blackout-plagued “victim” driven to the brink of insolvency. After three years, the company emerged profitably from bankruptcy. But its customers were left paying higher energy rates. In the years that followed, PG&E focused even more on its profits.
That brings us to 2019 and company’s looming second bankruptcy. Rather than looking like the victim, this time PG&E is widely viewed as the culprit -- an incompetently run company that has made a mess out of its public responsibility.
PG&E faces more than $30 billion in mounting liabilities for its role in causing massive, deadly wildfires, such as last year’s Camp Fire, which wiped out the city of Paradise, destroyed more than 14,000 structures and killed 86 people. CalFire has concluded PG&E equipment failures, including power lines that ignite trees, have played roles in at least 18 wildfires since 2017.
State law makes utility companies financially responsible for fires caused by their equipment, even if negligence is not proven.
PG&E also is on felony probation for safety violations stemming from a 2010 gas line explosion that killed eight people and destroyed a San Bruno neighborhood. The federal judge overseeing the case is considering revoking the probation in light of the company’s wildfire involvement. Last month, the California Public Utilities Commission accused the utility of falsifying natural gas pipeline inspection records.
PG&E’s credibility and reputation are about as low as its stock prices – bouncing at the bottom of junk.
Filing for bankruptcy, which will allow PG&E to continue providing service to customers, will buy the company time to reorganize and likely sell assets, such as its troubled gas division and real estate. PG&E’s San Francisco headquarters building, alone, is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.
But it will take more than a sell-off to clean up this mess. It will take new PG&E leaders. Just days before announcing bankruptcy plans, the company’s CEO, Geisha Williams, and two other top executives resigned. Now the PG&E board also is considering adding safety experts.
State regulators, legislators, and newly elected Gov. Gavin Newsom must also focus on making whatever is left of PG&E a better, more efficient and safer company.