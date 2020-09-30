Kern County voters will elect two representatives to serve in the state Assembly on Nov. 3. In the 32nd Assembly District, which includes all of Kings County, rural western Kern County communities, as well as Arvin and Lamont, incumbent Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield is challenged by Republican Todd Cotta of Hanford. In the 34th Assembly District, which is anchored by Bakersfield and encompasses the southern ends of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevadas, along with the Tehachapi Mountains and a section of the northern Mojave Desert, incumbent Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong is challenged by Democrat Julie Solis.
32nd ASSEMBLY DISTRICT – Re-elect Rudy Salas
Democrat Rudy Salas of Bakersfield is seeking his fifth two-year Assembly term. Prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2012, he was elected to serve as the first Latino on the Bakersfield City Council.
Graduating from UCLA with degrees in history and political science, Salas worked in the White House, Office of Vice President Al Gore; as a counselor at Cal State Bakersfield; and as the district director for then-state Sen. Dean Florez.
Salas’ Republican opponent, Todd Cotta of Hanford, is the owner of Kings Gun Center and indoor range. During his career in law enforcement, he also produced gun review videos. He holds an associate of arts degree in general studies from Hartnell College. He credits his experience working on his father’s farm for his agricultural knowledge. In 2005, he was appointed to the board of the Riverdale-based Laguna Irrigation District, which operates canals and pipelines for area landowners. He served on the board for 12 years.
Salas is considered to be a centrist Democrat — a Valleycrat. His focus has been primarily on local issues, rather than partisan politics. And he has been a maverick "no" vote when it comes to some high-profile issues.
Most notably, Salas opposed the High Speed Rail project and voted against increasing California’s gas tax. Explaining he promised voters he would not support any new taxes unless voters approved them first, Salas notes party leaders punished him for the vote by removing him from the chairmanship of the Business and Professions Committee.
Now chairman of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Salas has led the effort to launch an audit of the state’s Employment Development Department. During this pandemic year and skyrocketing unemployment, Salas is committed to investigating and correcting unemployment benefits complaints.
Salas also has focused on health care, providing support for Kern Medical and helping secure funding in the state budget for valley fever research and treatment.
Among his challenger’s stated interests is what Cotta contends is the Democrats’ mismanagement of California. This includes mismanagement of the forests, which he says has fueled massive wildfires. If elected, he said he also will address homelessness, water policy, and law and order. He opposes criminal justice reforms passed in recent years by voters and the Legislature.
On the topic of education, Cotta told The California that public schools are allowing “state indoctrination” of young students. He promised if elected, he would press for school choice.
The 32nd Assembly District is overwhelmingly Democratic, with voter registration giving the party a more than 20 percent advantage over the GOP. It is nearly 70 percent Hispanic.
Salas has demonstrated an understanding of and responsiveness to the issues facing district constituents. He should be re-elected to a fifth Assembly term.
34th ASSEMBLY DISTRICT – Re-elect Vince Fong
Republican Vince Fong of Bakersfield is seeking his third two-year term in the Assembly. Prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2016, the Bakersfield native served for a decade as the district director for Bakersfield’s Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
Majoring in political science and government, Fong earned a bachelor of arts degree from UCLA and a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University. Before returning to Bakersfield, he worked as an aide to former Republican Congressman Bill Thomas, focusing on international trade, and issues affecting agriculture and small business.
Democratic challenger Julie Solis of Bakersfield is a political newcomer, who became involved in politics and activism for healthcare issues after her husband contracted valley fever.
The 34th Assembly District is considered a “safe district” for the GOP. About 42 percent of the district’s voters are registered Republican, 28 percent Democrats and 23 percent claim no party affiliation.
Solis acknowledges that her bid to unseat Republican Fong is an uphill climb. But she rightly notes that for accountability’s sake no incumbent should run for re-election unopposed.
In his two terms in the Assembly, Fong has provided the district with solid, responsive representation. He has been accessible. He is focused on safely reopening the region’s economy during the ongoing pandemic, and developing energy and water supplies are right on.
Fong should be re-elected to a third term in recognition of his hard work and solid representation.