Is Bakersfield really going to end up the terminus of California’s “Railroad to Nowhere?” Will a transportation boondoggle that has dragged on for more than two decades, chewed up millions of dollars to prepare plans and that has produced few results going to be just an overpriced “rail spur” between Bakersfield and Merced?
That’s what it sounds like after Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his vague, scaled-down plan for what was once California’s High-Speed Rail dream – sold to Californians as a promise to one day whisk them from the Southland to the Bay Area in a transportation engineer’s “blink of an eye.”
It was a dream that was supposed to bring an economic boom to rural California and provide access to affordable housing in a state staggering under a housing crisis.
Instead, Newson said in his first State of the State address earlier this month, “Let’s be real. The current project, as planned, would cost too much and respectfully take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.”
According to recent estimates, it will cost $77 billion to complete the proposed HSR system, which now is not expected to be finished until 2033. That makes it $44 billion over budget and 13 years behind schedule.
Last November, independent State Auditor Elaine Howle released a report slamming the Rail Authority for the “flawed decision making” and “poor contract management” that led to billions of dollars in cost overruns.
Faced with all that, California’s newly minted governor announced this month that instead of moving forward with construction of the entire HSR system, he plans to focus on the Central Valley stretch, which is already under construction, beginning in Fresno. Newsom’s proposal is to extend the line to downtown Bakersfield and Merced. The only nod to a statewide HSR system ever being built is Newsom’s plan to complete environmental studies necessary for a future southern route.
The project, which has been plagued by years of lawsuits, engineering problems, geological challenges, bureaucratic bickering, skyrocketing costs and delays now has another crisis – chaos and confusion.
Bakersfield congressman Kevin McCarthy, long a critic of what he calls the “half-baked” project, praised the decision to pull the plug. McCarthy’s former aide and now Bakersfield Assemblyman Vincent Fong accused the governor of bait-and-switch – promising a statewide project and settling for a short stretch of rail.
President Trump tweeted (of course, he did) that California now must repay the federal government $3.5 billion it received to help build the HSR system.
Almost immediately after his announcement, Newsom scrambled to insist he was not pulling a plug on the project and blamed the media for creating confusion over the system’s future.
We’re not confused. We know why Newsom wants to complete the Central California rail spur. People in Fresno wake up every morning to their roads being torn up and neighborhoods disrupted by the construction that already is underway.
And the strings attached to the $3.5 billion in federal funding Trump now wants returned are that the Central Valley stretch of rail be installed and Southland environmental studies be done by 2022. So, if California makes that deadline, Trump won’t get his money.
But really, what will Californians – particularly those living from Bakersfield to Merced – be getting from this odd sliver of HSR rail? Does anyone want to ride a train from Bakersfield to Merced? Will it connect to other regional rail systems? Will it be worth the disruption – especially if the rail is extended through downtown Bakersfield?
Throwing good money after bad to complete a statewide HSR system may be insane. But so is building a Central Valley rail spur without a clear plan. What will we be getting, except for more headaches and late-night comedians’ jokes?
Governor, just exactly what’s your plan?