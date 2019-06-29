Look around Bakersfield. At nearly every major intersection, in every quadrant of the city, you will see Alan Tandy’s legacy.
Bakersfield’s longest-serving city manager has announced his intention to retire in December. City Council members now face the huge task of replacing Tandy, who has guided Bakersfield through 27 good and bad years.
His competency and force of personality have kept the city financially solvent and growing, with the completion of some of Bakersfield’s most stunning and iconic projects to his credit.
When Tandy was hired in 1992, he was the 42-year-old city manager of Billings, Mont., and before that a city manager for small towns in Ohio and Wyoming.
His first task in Bakersfield was to salvage the unfinished Clarion Hotel on Truxtun Avenue, which had been left a rusting steel-and-concrete skeleton after the developer’s funding fell through. There was talk of bulldozing the embarrassing blight away from the city’s core. Instead, Tandy managed to entice John Q. Hammons Hotels Inc. to finish and operate the hotel.
Tandy rode the momentum of that against-all-odds salvage job to complete other projects. Next came the construction of the Rabobank Arena, the surrounding plaza, Valley Children’s Ice Center, McMurtrey Aquatic Center and the Mill Creek Linear Park. That last development helped make possible the construction of the U.S. Courthouse, adjacent to the park, and the construction of the downtown Amtrak station.
You can find Tandy’s legacy in the city’s southwest quadrant, in such projects as the Park at Riverwalk and the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village. Downtown, he led efforts to renovate streetscaping and to buy a former law firm headquarters that he converted into municipal administrative offices — City Hall North. Another commercial building was purchased and renovated to serve as the city’s Development Services Center.
Land once occupied by Mesa Marin Raceway, in northeast Bakersfield, became a sports complex featuring softball diamonds and other amenities. New fire stations were built to accommodate metropolitan Bakersfield’s growth. Joint city and county general plans were adopted. And the massive Thomas Roads Improvement Program, which has built new highways and bridges, is being completed.
And while Tandy has built his reputation on brick-and-mortar projects such as these, perhaps his greatest success comes from his recognized competence in managing the city’s finances. He kept Bakersfield out of the red even as national, state and local economies cratered. The passage last year of the Public Safety and Vital Services ballot measure further stabilized the city’s finances.
Tandy’s skills as a tight-fisted, conservative money manager and hard-nosed negotiator have earned him both praise and condemnation. It depends upon which side of the negotiating table you occupy.
Will Tandy ever be named Mr. Congeniality? No. Was he sometimes a combative pain in the neck for this newspaper? Yes.
But he commanded and deserved respect – even when he was going nuts in the stands at local hockey games, or going nose-to-nose himself with opponents in a recreational league.
There were controversies, including a close-door council meeting where he narrowly escaped termination.
But in the end, his sheer competence – if not his “winning personality” – kept him in office longer than any city manager before him.
As Tandy prepares for retirement, he deserves the community’s thanks for all that he has accomplished and for his decades-long commitment to protecting and serving Bakersfield.
It now falls to the Bakersfield City Council to hire a new city manager who can match Tandy’s competence. We hope the next city manager will be capable of working more collaboratively, and less combatively, with Kern County government.
As local tax revenues continue to decline, it becomes more critical for the city and county to work cooperatively toward eliminating duplicated services in metropolitan Bakersfield and to reduce the costs of providing public services.
But for the things Tandy did accomplish, Bakersfield owes him a debt of sincere gratitude.