Tehachapi correctional officer Sarah Coogle has been awarded $1.7 million in damages in a settlement agreement with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The money will not compensate the woman for the loss of her unborn child. But Coogle said she hopes her settlement and a related, pending class action lawsuit brought by six other female correctional officers, will force the state prison system to change its policies regarding the treatment of female, pregnant employees.
In 2017, then-pregnant Coogle requested to be assigned light duty at the state’s Tehachapi prison. Prior to 2015, the request would have been routine. But that year, prison officials changed their rules, limiting light duty to 60 days within a six-month period, which effectively ruled out women being assigned light duty to accommodate their longer pregnancies.
Instead, Coogle was presented with options – continue working in her full capacity; take a demotion; or take unpaid leave. In addition to the financial impacts, the options can jeopardize peace officer certification.
Coogle agreed to continue working. Seven months pregnant, Coogle fell while running to a building to break up an inmate fight. Complaining of abdominal pain, she was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where it was determined no harm had come to the baby. However, as her pain worsened, Coogle returned to a hospital, where her full-term baby girl was delivered stillborn due to a ruptured placenta attributed to the fall.
The only outcome from Coogle’s lawsuit and settlement that we can hope for is that public officials will be held accountable and future incidents prevented.
But in reality, the only people held accountable are taxpayers, who pay the tab for bad governmental behavior and negligence. And we have no real assurance that behavior or policies will actually change. All we really know is that an increasing number of lawsuits, judgments and settlements are draining tax dollars away from funding needed public services.
Consider just a sampling of 2019 Bakersfield Californian headlines and imagine the public services that could have been funded:
“Bowe Cleveland awarded $3.8 million in damages for 2013 Taft school shooting.”
“Kern County settles lawsuit with estate of man who killed himself at Lerdo Jail for $2 million.”
“City of Bakersfield settles lawsuit with ACLU over allegedly unlawful traffic stop.” The city agreed to pay $60,000 to settle the claim.
Because we learn about these lawsuits in a piecemeal, scattered fashion, we have become numb to the escalating cost of judgments and settlements paid out by government agencies. It’s a drip, drip, drip of daily headlines.
Consider a study earlier this year that concluded lawsuits in Los Angeles County alone cost taxpayers more than $1 billion over the past decade.
In 2016, a Bay Area investigative reporting project determined California taxpayers had paid out more than $25 million in a decade since 2006 in civil rights settlements and judgments involving California Highway Patrol Officers.
Bay Area state Sen. Loni Hancock responded to the 2016 report she was troubled to learn how much these lawsuits cost state taxpayers.
Likely we all would be troubled – no, make that shocked – to learn how much state and local government lawsuits, including those in Kern County, are costing taxpayers.
Enough is enough. It’s time to learn the cost and who is doing the costing.
Require every state and local government agency to publicly report annually the names, case numbers and amounts of settlements, judgments and legal fees they paid out. The information is routinely tracked by agency attorneys and risk management staffs. Generating such an annual report would be routine.
In the category that “there oughta be a law,” when the Legislature convenes next year, Kern’s state Sens. Republican Shannon Grove and Democrat Melissa Hurtado, and Assemblymen Republican Vince Fong and Democrat Rudy Salas should introduce a law requiring such annual reporting.
Taxpayers have a right to know and hold government officials accountable.